GSF Mortgage Launches Construction Division in Florida

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to welcome a new branch located in Lakeland, Florida. Chad Baker will spearhead the GSF Construction Division. Joining his team as mortgage loan originators are Brad Edmonson and Lisa Kimsey-Dunham.Baker has been in the mortgage industry for the past seventeen years. After college, he found an opportunity to work in a refinance call center to learn more about the industry. In 2001, he transitioned into wholesale lending and a year later found an opportunity working with manufactured home builders. This is where he gained knowledge of construction lending. He is looking forward to launching the construction division at GSF and establishing community relationships with builders.Edmonson is joining the team as a loan originator with more than six year of experience in the industry. He is a Lakeland area native and is looking forward to using his hometown connections to expand the presence of the GSF brand in the central Florida market. He is excited about joining the company because of the great workplace environment. As he puts it, "It's a real team concept. Everyone has each other's back." He is also looking forward to being able to offer many of the quality programs and products that GSF specializes in available to the customer. GSF's proficiency in handling loans for veterans, first-time homebuyers, as well as their Finance First Pre-Approval Program, is another big reason he was eager to come aboard. Edmonson was aware of GSF's reputation for excellent customer service and his philosophy of communication and consistency will add to that reputation. His dedication to take the extra initiative to stay in frequent contact with his customers, provide them with reliable information and options, and respect and react to their feedback, is what the GSF brand of customer service is all about.Also joining the Lakeland branch as a loan originator is Lisa Kimsey-Dunham. Originally a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kimsey-Dunham has more than fifteen years of experience in the industry, including time spent in FHA compliance and as a loan originator. She is also excited to use her connections in the local community to get the word out about GSF's unique brand of customer service. She loves the hands-on approach of dealing with people personally and directly and she believes there is no substitute for the word-of-mouth reputation created by satisfied customers. Kimsey-Dunham wanted to join GSF Mortgage because as she says, she loved the, "unique way that GSF uses state-of-the-art technology and marketing strategies like a large company, but maintains the small business family philosophy of a local, community-based company.""We're tremendously excited to be working with Chad Baker and his group in Lakeland, Florida. They bring with them a tremendous amount of experience with new construction products as well as a strong following with builders in the Florida market. We are looking forward to growing the Construction Division within GSF," says Regional Manager Frank Papaleo.The GSF Mortgage Construction Division can be reached at (863) 802-4980.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.