 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneurs
* Black Women
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Franklin
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Your Personal Brand - What sets YOU apart from others?

What makes YOU stand out? When you understand that you don't have to show out, you just need to show up, then you are free to be who you were created to be, and that's what I call liberation.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entrepreneurs
* Black Women
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Franklin - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Websites

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- We are all have a sphere of influence, whether we intentionally create it, or whether simply because of our own uniqueness people tend to gravitate towards us.

Building a brand is not limited to what you do professionally, it's really more about who you are personally.

Being true to yourself means being authentic, and allowing others to benefit from your unique energy, because YOU are special.

Be generous with your light

Everyone has expertise, in SOMETHING.  You do a few things well, and you are REALLY great at one or two more things.  Learning how to leverage what you do well into a strategy that grows your brand, is an important key to success.

Branding yourself in ways that showcase your unique gifts, talents, and abilities, is a great way to create multiple streams of income.

Here's how you can grow your personal brand:

• Focus on what you do well because that is what comes naturally to you.
• Realize that we all have flaws, but that is what makes you beautiful. Embrace imperfections and wear your flaws like diamonds, because nobody is perfect.
• Recognize opportunities for improvement, then improve. Let's face it, who wouldn't want to become better?  Embracing those things about you that are different and unique, doesn't cancel out the fact that you want to look, feel, and perform better.
• Understand that people connect with people who they can identify with, so don't be afraid to share your story.  When you try to build a business, or even when you enter into relationships as someone who you know you are not, then you miss out on a great opportunity to authentically connect with others in ways that will lead to lasting results.

Remember, there is NO one better at being you than you.  Sure, there may be others who do what you do,  but not exactly.  You have a unique way of shining, so give yourself permission to allow our light to shine brightly. Be very generous.

Learn more about Dr. Jacki

Read more http://www.drjackijones.com

Media Contact
DrJackiJones
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
***@drjackijones.com
End
Source:DrJacki
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneurs, Black Women, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Franklin - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DrJackiJones - Life & Success Coach News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share