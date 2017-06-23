News By Tag
* Bile
* Lipid
* Tumor
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Research Article Cites Cleanascite™ for Proteome Analysis of Human Bile
The citation is:
Laohaviroj, Marut, et al. "A comparative proteomic analysis of bile for biomarkers of cholangiocarcinoma."
http://journals.sagepub.com/
The article's authors used a quantitative proteomics approach to identify potential tumor-associated proteins in the bile fluid of six cholangiocarcinoma patients. Cholangiocarcinoma is a primary malignant tumor of the bile duct epithelium and is usually detected at an advanced stage when successful treatment is no longer possible. As the tumor originates from the bile duct epithelium, bile is an ideal source of tumor biomarkers for cholangiocarcinoma. In this study, Isobaric labeling, coupled with Tandem mass spectrometry, was used to quantify protein levels in the bile of cholangiocarcinoma and control patients. The article states "Cleanascite™
"This reference shows the versatility of Cleanascite™
For more information visit: Cleanascite™
http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866
mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com (mailto:sales@
Contact
Biotech Support Group LLC
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse