June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Research Article Cites Cleanascite™ for Proteome Analysis of Human Bile

 
 
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ -- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent research article describing the simplicity and efficiency of their lipid clearance sample preparation technology for the proteomic analysis of bile fluid.

The citation is:

Laohaviroj, Marut, et al. "A comparative proteomic analysis of bile for biomarkers of cholangiocarcinoma." Tumor Biology 39.6 (2017): 1010428317705764.
http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1010428317705764

The article's authors used a quantitative proteomics approach to identify potential tumor-associated proteins in the bile fluid of six cholangiocarcinoma patients. Cholangiocarcinoma is a primary malignant tumor of the bile duct epithelium and is usually detected at an advanced stage when successful treatment is no longer possible. As the tumor originates from the bile duct epithelium, bile is an ideal source of tumor biomarkers for cholangiocarcinoma. In this study, Isobaric labeling, coupled with Tandem mass spectrometry, was used to quantify protein levels in the bile of cholangiocarcinoma and control patients. The article states "Cleanascite™ (Biotech Support Group, USA), lipid removal reagent, was added to the bile and the sample was vertically shaken for 1 h at 4°C before centrifugation at 10,000 × g for 1 min.". The authors concluded that in all, 63 proteins were significantly increased in cholangiocarcinoma bile compared to normal bile. Alpha-1-antitrypsin was one of the overexpressed proteins that increased in cholangiocarcinoma bile samples. Fecal enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay showed that alpha-1-antitrypsin level was able to distinguish cholangiocarcinoma patients from normal individuals, thereby making Alpha-1-antitrypsin a potential marker for early diagnosis of cholangiocarcinoma.

"This reference shows the versatility of Cleanascite™ to efficiently remove lipids from bile fluid, with a selectivity profile suitable for proteome analysis using isobaric labels and LC-MS/MS reporting features." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.

For more information visit: Cleanascite™ Lipid Removal Reagent and Clarification, at
http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/Cleanascite-Lipid-Remo...

About Biotech Support Group LLC

Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com

Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866
mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com (mailto:sales@biotechsupportgroup.com)

End
Source:Biotech Support Group
Email:***@biotechsupportgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Bile, Lipid, Tumor
Industry:Biotech
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
