On Top Of a Cloud Announces Licensing of "Serengeti Serenade" to the African Continent

Cloud image

Media Contact

Leland Thomas Faegre

***@aol.com Leland Thomas Faegre

End

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the licensing of its soundscaped, African-themed, "Serengeti Serenade" by iConcepts, a major telecommunications content provider providing streaming and ring-tone access to licensed music from participating artists to millions of paying subscribers across the African continent.The partnership of, the fastest-growing, music licensing platform in the world with, who provides premium SMS services including caller ring-back tune services, gaming services, tethered music downloads, streaming and portal services over mobile network technology for telco subscribing customers, "delivers commercial music to tastemakers, brands, apps, TV and filmmakers directly from over 60,000 artists and composers, across all genres and languages."The platform provides direct access to the right decision-makers and arms music creators withtools to store, share, pitch and monetize their music in one location.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:"Although this composition was another of those that wrote itself, "Serengeti Serenade" was composed early in 2002 on a recently purchased Triton LE and remained without an instrumental chorus until late in 2004 when I began in earnest to arrange and produce what became quite a departure from my typical compositional style."Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.Faegre continued, "The introduction to "Serengeti Serenade" features the Kudu [Antelope] horn often described as having French horn characteristics. The Kudu or Antelope horn is also heard at the conclusion and serves as a hook of the production; African flute, Kalimba and sundry, indigenous percussion in addition to African choral samples build ever so gradually during the bridge or 'middle eight.'"Songtradr will collect and distribute fees to participating artists based on their respective shares of usage and net subscriber fees in connection with the service to participating artists on a quarterly basis.Faegre added, "On the Korg Triton LE, there is a patch described as 'Song of Africa' that served as the inspiration for this work and for me, it is not unusual for pre-set patches to be quite enough to evoke a creative response and the Triton very much lived up to its reputation. Close your eyes and enjoy the Serengeti...""Serengeti Serenade" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a Broadcast Partner of KTHO, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/