Texas Medical Board Approves Physicians to Advertise their Board Certification in Urgent Care

-- The American Board of Urgent Care Medicine (ABUCM) has been approved by the State of Texas to allow physicians to advertise they are Board Certified in Urgent Care Medicine! With the help and support of the ABUCM's statistician, and the ABUCM Certification Coordinator, Cari Withrow, the ABUCM has been working with the Texas Medical Board for many months on this endeavor. Dr. Franz Ritucci, ABUCM President, recently met personally with the Texas Medical Board to successfully achieve this accomplishment. Texas physicians who are Diplomates of the American Board of Urgent Care Medicine may now advertise themselves to the communities they serve as "Board Certified in Urgent Care Medicine". Texas physicians should be sure to read the Texas Medical Board rules related to advertising board certifiation to make sure they are aware of all requirements, paying special attention to 164.4(c)-(h)The ABUCM is committed to the certification of qualified Urgent Care physicians. Certification by the ABUCM recognizes excellence in the discipline of Urgent Care Medicine. The purpose of certification in Urgent Care Medicine is to define the domain of knowledge and clinical skills expected of the Urgent Care physician, to provide a valid assessment of knowledge demonstrated by the Urgent Care physician, to encourage continued professional development in the field of Urgent Care Medicine, and to serve the public by encouraging quality patient care.The American Board of Urgent Care Medicine (ABUCM) serves as an independent certifying body for Urgent Care Medicine. The ABUCM was established in 1997 to certify properly qualified candidates in the specialty of Urgent Care Medicine. Certification by the ABUCM recognizes excellence in the discipline of Urgent Care Medicine. The ABUCM is committed to the certification of qualified urgent care physicians. The goals of the ABUCM are to establish high standards of clinical competence, improve the quality of patient care, and to promote continuing education that is required for professional excellence. The ABUCM serves two interrelated functions: to certify properly qualified candidates in the specialty of Urgent Care Medicine, and to ensure recognition of the resulting board certification.