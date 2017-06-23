 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Lucky Orange Named Bigcommerce Certified Partner

Lucky Orange offers complete conversion optimization tools to help fast-growing businesses turn more visitors into customers.
 
 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Lucky Orange today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 50,000 BigCommerce customers access to Lucky Orange's complete conversion optimization package. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Lucky Orange through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"We're changing the game on conversion optimization," said Danny Wajcman, COO and Co-Founder, at Lucky Orange. "This exciting new partnership will provide BigCommerce users with valuable insight to better understand more about visitors, identify potential roadblocks in a buyer's journey, and ultimately see why more visitors aren't turning into customers. "

Lucky Orange offers the original all-in-one conversion optimization package, which includes award-winning dynamic heatmaps, user recordings, live chat, form analytics, conversion funnels, interactive poll, real-time dashboard, daily emailed reports, and more.

These features will help BigCommerce users eliminate the guesswork of optimizing their website for more sales. For example, a user can automatically tag and create funnels for BigCommerce's multi-step checkout process, watch recordings of visitors as they interact on the website, and connect with visitors directly via the live chat for even more insight into what prevents visitors from becoming customers.

"Our partnership with Lucky Orange further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, senior vice president of corporate development for BigCommerce. "Lucky Orange shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit: http://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/lucky-orange.

About Lucky Orange
Lucky Orange provides at the industry's original complete package of conversion optimization solutions for businesses of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit www.LuckyOrange.com or learn more on Twitter at @LuckyOrange or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LuckyOrangeInsights.

Contact
Angi Bowman
***@luckyorange.com
