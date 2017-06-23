 
Queen Of The Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona Carole NYC live healing prayer of positivity July 13th 2017 streaming via Periscope at the United Nations Flags. Watch worldwide and participate in this historical event to bring the people of the world together.
 
 
NEW YORK - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Queen Of The Paranormal, Kadrolsha Ona Carole, will be will be giving a LIVE healing prayer of positivity for all nations and all people on July 13th, 2017 at the flags of the United Nations.

This event will be available live via streaming platform Periscope, where everyone is invited to participate from anywhere in the world.

Queen of the Paranormal believes that "In this day and age we need more understanding and acceptance of our fellow man/woman. We all live on this earth together, yet biases and prejudices are a constant. With my energy healing prayer I want to rebuild positive energy from a time at birth when all were innocent of biases. It's not a miracle cure, it's more like an opening for positive conversation that could lead to a better mindset of understanding in the future when dealing with the World's ongoing situations."

The live healing prayer of positivity will take place July 13th, 2017 at 1pm ET near the flags at the United Nations in NYC. This is not a ticketed event. It is FREE to view over the internet via streaming media Periscope. Everyone who would like to join Kadrolsha Ona Carole and support her efforts in this historical event to heal the world and bring everyone together are welcome.

Queen Of The Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona Carole is a pop culture icon, author, radio/tv personality, comic book superhero and five time paranormal awards winner. She is an ordinary woman with an extraordinary gift she uses to help others around the world. She is a spirit communicator and energy healer who heals the past, present and future, conducting energy healings worldwide. Her healings bring and rebuild positive energy from a time at birth when all were innocent of biases. At times her healings penetrate deep into the physical and mental aspects of her clients to cure ills. Her spirit communication skills are brilliant and amazing. Bringing much needed closure to families.

For more information on Queen Of The Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona Carole visit http://www.QueenOfTheParanormal.com

Follow Kadrolsha Ona Carole on Twitter @QueenOfThePara

Like her on facebook https://www.facebook.com/thequeenoftheparanormal/

Watch on Periscope: QueenOfTheParanormal

Meet the Queen Of The Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona Carole at  Boston's SouthCoast Comic Con in Hanover, MA. July 22-23rd. Visit her website for all her appearances around the world.

