TheAppLabb CEO Kundan Joshi Awarded 2017 Technology Achievement Award By The ICCC
Joshi, founder of the Toronto innovative technology firm TheAppLabb, had the honour of accepting the Technology Achievement Award. This was awarded to a Technology Achiever of Indian origin who has a record in innovation, established a high profile in the Canadian and the global business community, demonstrated achievements in business product and/or process innovation and development, strong leadership skills and greatly contributed to the community.
He strongly believes that great honours are never individual achievements but rather a proof of being blessed with great people that support and have faith in you. Joshi has been dedicated to exploiting technology innovations to drive value to businesses and refining the human experience.
Joshi has inspired and guided his team of technology evangelists through the creation of over 500 apps for both large and small clients, ranging from enterprise giants such as Unilever, Dell and Samsung to innovative startups like Gift Jeenie. Holding a degree in Software Engineering from the University of Western Ontario, Joshi is also the founder of 15 other tech companies including StartUpLabb, an accelerator for high-potential technology startups, and InnovationLabb, an R&D lab for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Blockchain.
About TheAppLabb
TheAppLabb is a leading technology innovation firm focused on strategy, design and development of cutting edge apps with over 500 apps created so far. TheAppLabb powers innovation through 4 divisions. The Services division engineers custom applications with a comprehensive development process including ideation, research, app strategy, design, development and customer acquisition. Through its R&D division - InnovationLabb, TheAppLabb builds solutions with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. TheAppLabb invests in startups and provides assistance with product development and corporate development services through its StartupLabb divsion. The Products division offers various white label solutions such as Virtual Reality Apps, Mobile apps for events, commerce and education and 'Uber for X' apps to name a few.
For more information or to book TheAppLabb CEO Kundan Joshi for a speaking engagement, please contact us at info@theapplabb.com or 416-745-3164. Visit http://theapplabb.com for more details about TheAppLabb.
