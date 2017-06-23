 
News By Tag
* Holiday Cottage Castle Howard
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* York
  Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Introducing The Old Granary: Holiday Cottage near Castle Howard

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Holiday Cottage Castle Howard

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
York - Yorkshire - England

YORK, England - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Old Granary has been recently refurbished by Stuart Simpson and his wife Maria who live next door in the tranquil village of Barton-le-Willows… just a stones throw from the magnificent Castle Howard, one of Britain's finest stately homes and gardens.

Stuart is Director of York based TA Roofing and TA Construction so the refurbishment was done professionally and to a very high standard. And Maria was there to add the finishing touches, making the cottage a comfortable and relaxing retreat for its guests.

The Old Granary is conveniently located in the unspoilt village of Barton-le-Willows in Ryedale, North Yorkshire – just eight miles from Malton and 12 miles from York.


The Old Granary is a self-catered holiday cottage and is ideally located for guests to discover the many attractions this area has to offer such as York and other historic places throughout Yorkshire. What's more, the cottage is within an hour's drive from the North Yorkshire Coast's resorts of Scarborough, Whitby and Filey as well as coastal villages.

There's plenty of entertainment for children in the local area, including Flamingo Land, York Maze, Piglets Adventure Land and The North Yorkshire Moors Railway to name but a few.

The Old Granary is also the perfect base for walkers as it's located in the surroundings of the Howardian Hills, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Dalby Forest is only an hour away in the car and provides hiking mountain bike trails.

The Old Granary has two generously sized bedrooms and can accommodate up to 5 people. It has a fully fitted kitchen, a large bathroom as well as other facilities, including WiFi and Netflix.

If the weather's good, guests can take advantage of the large lawned garden which has a garden sofa and armchairs as well as a dining table, sun parasol and barbecue.

Maria added 'We aim to go above and beyond to make sure make our guests are as comfortable as possible and they get the most out of their stay'.

For more information and to check availability, please visit https://www.holidaycottage-york.co.uk or call 01653 618908.

Contact
Maria Simpson
***@holidaycottage-york.co.uk
End
Source:The Old Granary
Email:***@holidaycottage-york.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Holiday Cottage Castle Howard
Industry:Tourism
Location:York - Yorkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nicholson Designs PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share