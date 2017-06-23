News By Tag
Introducing The Old Granary: Holiday Cottage near Castle Howard
Stuart is Director of York based TA Roofing and TA Construction so the refurbishment was done professionally and to a very high standard. And Maria was there to add the finishing touches, making the cottage a comfortable and relaxing retreat for its guests.
The Old Granary is conveniently located in the unspoilt village of Barton-le-Willows in Ryedale, North Yorkshire – just eight miles from Malton and 12 miles from York.
The Old Granary is a self-catered holiday cottage and is ideally located for guests to discover the many attractions this area has to offer such as York and other historic places throughout Yorkshire. What's more, the cottage is within an hour's drive from the North Yorkshire Coast's resorts of Scarborough, Whitby and Filey as well as coastal villages.
There's plenty of entertainment for children in the local area, including Flamingo Land, York Maze, Piglets Adventure Land and The North Yorkshire Moors Railway to name but a few.
The Old Granary is also the perfect base for walkers as it's located in the surroundings of the Howardian Hills, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Dalby Forest is only an hour away in the car and provides hiking mountain bike trails.
The Old Granary has two generously sized bedrooms and can accommodate up to 5 people. It has a fully fitted kitchen, a large bathroom as well as other facilities, including WiFi and Netflix.
If the weather's good, guests can take advantage of the large lawned garden which has a garden sofa and armchairs as well as a dining table, sun parasol and barbecue.
Maria added 'We aim to go above and beyond to make sure make our guests are as comfortable as possible and they get the most out of their stay'.
