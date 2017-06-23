News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pazos Law Group Partners With Jason Taylor Foundation To Empower Youth And Inspire Community
Pazos Law Group
Contact: Mario Pazos ● T: (954) 719-5557
E: Mario@PazosLawGroup.com
PAZOS LAW GROUP PARTNERS WITH JASON TAYLOR FOUNDATION
TO EMPOWER YOUTH AND INSPIRE COMMUNITY
Weston, FL – Pazos Law Group, a Weston based law firm focusing on Family Law and Divorce, Homeowners' Insurance Claims, Trusts and Estates and Personal Injury, has partnered with the Jason Taylor Foundation to empower youth throughout the South Florida community.
Utilizing multiple digital platforms, Pazos Law Group will invest in young voices within the Jason Taylor Foundation's Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network to produce and share socially conscious messages.
"We believe strongly in family and community," said Nadia L. Pazos, Managing Partner of Pazos Law Group. "These young poets have a unique and powerful way of telling personal stories that should resonate with so many throughout the communities we work and live in. We could not be more excited and proud to support these young artists and amplify their stories."
Beginning this summer, Pazos Law Group will launch original videos featuring youth poets on its YouTube, Twitter and Instagram channels. The videos will showcase spoken word poetry performances and candid conversations with the students. The first video in the series will feature poet Ni'ja Maxwell, President of the Miami Norland Senior High School's Viking Freedom Writers poetry club, in conjunction with LGBT Pride Month. Maxwell was recently crowned as both the Individual Champion and a member of the Team Finals winning group during the Foundation's Louder Than A Bomb Florida poetry festival.
"It is amazing to see how the South Florida community continues to embrace the young artists we work with through our bluapple Poetry programs," said Seth Levit, Executive Director of the Jason Taylor Foundation. "The entire Pazos team instantly connected with the poets, and their commitment to corporate and social responsibility is refreshing. These kids deserve have stories that are valid and necessary, and they deserve to be heard. Pazos Law Group is helping to make sure that happens."
The Jason Taylor Foundation's bluapple Poetry Network is a multi-faceted, after-school spoken word poetry program available free to students actively attending South Florida Schools. The program
-- more --
provides an environment for students to focus on literacy, prevention issues and social awareness as vehicles for self expression, both written and through performance, ultimately empowering young people, the schools they attend and the communities in which they live. The bluapple Poetry Network has expanded throughout the tri-county area and beyond, with more than 60 schools actively participating in the work.
Videos featuring youth poets from the Jason Taylor Foundation's bluapple Poetry Network can be viewed at www.pazoslawgroup.com.
About Pazos Law Group
Pazos Law Group is a people-first law firm. We believe that the law doesn't have to be cold and confusing. We are humans helping humans and happen to be lawyers that love our jobs. Please visit us at www.pazoslawgroup.com.
About the Jason Taylor Foundation
In July 2004, Miami Dolphins legendary Defensive End, Jason Taylor, established the Jason Taylor Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Foundation's mission is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida's children in need by focusing on improved health care, education and quality of life.
Since opening its doors, the Jason Taylor Foundation has impacted tens of thousands of children through innovative programming including The Jason Taylor Reading Room, Cool Gear for the School Year, the Jason Taylor Children's Learning Center, Jason Taylor Scholars and the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network, among others.
Contact
Mario Pazos
Pazos Law Group
***@pazoslawgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse