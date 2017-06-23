Country(s)
Industry News
The Little Clinic Expands Patient Healthcare Solutions With Results Physiotherapy Collaboration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Little Clinic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., has collaborated with Results Physiotherapy to offer patients additional treatment solutions for a wide variety of conditions and injuries with a collective commitment to help patients live pain-free without prescription opioid medications. Clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky and Southern Indiana will participate in the collaboration.
"The Little Clinic increases access to important healthcare services in our communities, and our new collaboration with Results Physiotherapy allows us to further expand the solutions we provide to our patients," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Pharmacy and The Little Clinic. "Treatment programs from board-certified physical therapists improve patient outcomes for a wide range of the issues we see in our clinics every day. With this collaboration, The Little Clinic can deliver a more convenient and more complete healthcare solution to those patients."
The collaboration between The Little Clinic and Results Physiotherapy is designed to provide an on-going treatment solution for patients with chronic pain, mobility or balance issues, minor orthopedic injuries and certain post-pregnancy issues. Results Physiotherapy will provide a free consultation and recommendation to patients, which may include physical therapy treatment if necessary.
"Results Physiotherapy and The Little Clinic are both focused on improving quality of life for our patients in the communities we serve," said Mark Tinsey, chief marketing officer, Results Physiotherapy. "Now, our two entities can work more closely together to offer patients access to physical therapy treatment that will help them get better, faster – without the use of opioids."
A recognized leader in patient outcomes and satisfaction, a Results therapist receives four times more professional development compared to the industry standard, including advanced training in manual therapy and treatments such as Trigger Point Dry Needling. Patients see a licensed PT at every visit and receive a plan of care tailored to their specific condition. This commitment to quality has placed Results in the top 10% nationally for patient outcomes.
The Little Clinic provides care for the entire family seven days a week, including evenings, ages 12 months and up in Tennessee and Indiana, 24 months and older in Kentucky. Appointments at The Little Clinic are not necessary and patients will experience little or no waiting time before being seen. Locations are staffed with board-certified nurse practitioners authorized to diagnose, treat, and write prescriptions for many common and chronic illnesses. The Little Clinic also performs a wide selection of additional services such as physicals, health screenings, and a number of vaccinations.
Learn more about the Results difference at www.ResultsPT.com
Contact
Mark Tinsey, Results Physiotherapy
***@resultspt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse