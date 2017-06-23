NTI Introduces an Android App for Its ENVIROMUX-MICRO Low-Cost Environment Monitoring Systems

AURORA, Ohio
- June 29, 2017
- PRLog
-- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of the ENVIROMUX-APP-
ANDM Android App for the ENVIROMUX® Micro Environment Monitoring System to its popular line of environment monitoring systems and accessories.
The ENVIROMUX-APP-
ANDM is intuitive application software that provides an easy-to-use interface for monitoring and displaying sensor statuses from an unlimited number of ENVIROMUX-MICRO environment monitoring systems on an Android tablet/phone. The app is used to view real-time sensor values and acknowledge/
dismiss alarm statuses of sensors/digital inputs/IP devices outside of the monitored remote location. ENVIROMUX-MICRO unit names, network settings, display options, and sensor display scan times can be configured using the app.
Eight customizable dashboards are featured in the app. The user chooses which ENVIROMUX-MICRO units and sensors are added to each dashboard. Sensors within a dashboard are displayed either as a summary of all sensors being monitored or as individual sensor pages listed one at a time at a configurable scan rate. Sensor value and alert status pages feature large fonts for viewing from a distance.
The Android app is compatible with both Micro Environment Monitoring System models that NTI offers. The ENVIROMUX-MICRO-
T features an integrated temperature sensor, two RJ45 temperature/
humidity sensor ports and two dry contact inputs. The ENVIROMUX-MICRO-
TRHP features an integrated temperature/
humidity sensor, two RJ45 temperature/
humidity sensor ports, two dry contact inputs and built-in Power over Ethernet (PoE).
Available for immediate sale, the ENVIROMUX-APP-
ANDM costs $19.95.
For more information on the ENVIROMUX-APP-
ANDM Micro Environment Monitoring System Android App, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/enviro-android-app.html
For more information on the ENVIROMUX-MICRO-
T/TRHP Low-Cost Environment Monitoring System, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/environment-monitor-micro.html