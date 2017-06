NTI Introduces an Android App for Its ENVIROMUX-MICRO Low-Cost Environment Monitoring Systems

ENVIROMUX- APP- ANDM

-- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of the ENVIROMUX-APP-ANDM Android App for the ENVIROMUX® Micro Environment Monitoring System to its popular line of environment monitoring systems and accessories.The ENVIROMUX-APP-ANDM is intuitive application software that provides an easy-to-use interface for monitoring and displaying sensor statuses from an unlimited number of ENVIROMUX-MICRO environment monitoring systems on an Android tablet/phone. The app is used to view real-time sensor values and acknowledge/dismiss alarm statuses of sensors/digital inputs/IP devices outside of the monitored remote location. ENVIROMUX-MICRO unit names, network settings, display options, and sensor display scan times can be configured using the app.Eight customizable dashboards are featured in the app. The user chooses which ENVIROMUX-MICRO units and sensors are added to each dashboard. Sensors within a dashboard are displayed either as a summary of all sensors being monitored or as individual sensor pages listed one at a time at a configurable scan rate. Sensor value and alert status pages feature large fonts for viewing from a distance.The Android app is compatible with both Micro Environment Monitoring System models that NTI offers. The ENVIROMUX-MICRO-T features an integrated temperature sensor, two RJ45 temperature/humidity sensor ports and two dry contact inputs. The ENVIROMUX-MICRO-TRHP features an integrated temperature/humidity sensor, two RJ45 temperature/humidity sensor ports, two dry contact inputs and built-in Power over Ethernet (PoE).Available for immediate sale, the ENVIROMUX-APP-ANDM costs $19.95.For more information on the ENVIROMUX-APP-ANDM Micro Environment Monitoring System Android App, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/ enviro-android- app.html For more information on the ENVIROMUX-MICRO-T/TRHP Low-Cost Environment Monitoring System, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/ environment- monitor-micro.html