Thornbury Software LLC announces the release of 'A Day at the Carnival' for Nintendo Wii U

 
WINCHESTER, Ind. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Thornbury Software LLC has just released 'A Day at the Carnival' for the Nintendo Wii U.

Try out our version of a Street Fair! Here you can play several mini-games and win a prize, score enough points and you will unless a secret level which is a MUST for every street fair! Missing are the crowds, annoying vendors, the pushing and shoving - if you miss those things then bring the crowd with you as you play! A Day at the Carnival has several mini games as well if you score enough points you will unlock a bonus level. We hope you love playing it as much as we do! It was a joy to make!

Thornbury Software LLC is a family-oriented company and our software reflects these values. For those looking for sex, blood, etc should not look at our games. Our games are designed to be played by the whole family. Any warnings about the game content will always be displayed by us before you even buy the game.


This is available for the Nintendo Wii U as well as for the Windows Store on our website.


http://thornburysoftware.com/TheCallOfTheWest.html

Contact
Robert Thornbury
***@thornburysoftware.com
Email:***@thornburysoftware.com
Tags:Carnival, Nintendo, Wii U
Industry:Software
Location:Winchester - Indiana - United States
Subject:Products
Click to Share