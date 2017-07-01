News By Tag
MacDermid's Frank J. Monteiro Named 2017 Baldrige Community Award Honoree
The Waterbury Regional Chamber announced the winner of their prestigious annual 2017 Malcolm Baldrige Community Award is Frank Montiero, COO of MacDermid Performance Solutions, and winners of the Chamber's Leadership and Volunteer of the Year Awards.
The award is the Chamber's most revered, honoring the legacy of Malcolm "Mac" Baldrige, the former CEO of Scovill Inc. and Secretary of Commerce under President Ronald Reagan. Baldrige, a former Chamber Chairman, continually demonstrated his belief in community, leadership, and volunteerism as he promoted economic development in Greater Waterbury.
"This prestigious award is presented annually to an area business leader in recognition of his or her commitment to the community and economic development and growth of Greater Waterbury," said William J. Pizzuto, Ph.D., Director of the University of Connecticut Waterbury Campus and Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors, who co-chairs the event with Jaci Carroll, CEO/founder of Jaci Carroll Staffing Services Inc.
The award will be presented during the 23rd Annual Malcolm Baldrige Chamber Awards Dinner on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. The evening will include a silent auction and benefits the not-for-profit Waterbury Regional Chamber and its economic development efforts.
Malcolm Baldrige guided Waterbury's Scovill Manufacturing Company for more than two decades. During his tenure as Commerce Secretary he implemented new laws to help American businesses grow while also negotiating trade agreements with Russia and China. He is universally praised in business and industry for his legacy of success through quality.
Monteiro worked to not only retain MacDermid's research and development facilities and 200 jobs at the company's Freight Street location but added 75 to 80 jobs in a second building. He is a strong supporter of the Chamber's Leadership Greater Waterbury professional development program and Young Professionals Organization of Waterbury Region and has played a vital role in supporting charitable efforts throughout Greater Waterbury.
Born and raised in Waterbury, Monteiro joined MacDermid Inc. in 1998 as general accounting manager. He has held various positions, including CFO, and in 2015 was named the COO of the Performance Solutions business of Platform Specialty Products, which encompasses the original MacDermid operations and the acquisitions of OMG Electronics & Photomasks and Alent, Plc.
In 2003 he moved with MacDermid to Colorado but returned to Waterbury in 2013. Currently, Monteiro serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for the Connecticut Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; the boards of the Palace Theater, Waterbury Sportsmen's Club, Christopher D. Corbett Memorial Foundation, Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, Mattatuck Museum, Naugatuck Valley Community College, and United Way of Greater Waterbury. He previously served on the Waterbury Regional Chamber Board of Directors and the boards of various organizations in Colorado and Greater Waterbury.
In addition to Monteiro, the Chamber will honor Lori A. DosSantos, CRPC, a financial advisor with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with its 2017 Leadership Award, and James A. Higgins, MBA, vice president, community bank, banking center manager II for Webster Bank, with 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award.
The Leadership Award is presented to a Chamber member who demonstrates leadership and contributes to accomplishing the Chamber's mission to serve its members as a network, resource, and advocate. For three years DosSantos has been chairwoman of the Watertown Oakville Chamber, an affiliate of the Waterbury Regional Chamber. Recently she led the Watertown Oakville Chamber's effort to establish two $1,500 scholarships awarded to Watertown High School seniors.
A lifelong resident of Oakville, DosSantos has been a Bank of America Merrill Lynch financial advisor in Southbury for five years and is a partner with the Green Wealth Management Group. She holds life and health insurance licenses, FINRA registration series 6, 7, 63, and 65, and has been a financial advisor for more than 30 years. She graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College, with an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration. Today she serves on numerous boards, including nine years on the Chamber's Business Women's Forum Board.
The Chamber's Volunteer Award is presented annually to a member who dedicates his or her time and expertise to the organization. Higgins, MBA, and manager of the Webster Bank branch in downtown Waterbury is currently secretary of the Chamber's Young Professionals Organization (YPOWR). He co-founded and chairs YPOWR's Business Connection Group, a Chamber Business Connection Group, and serves as a Chamber Ambassador.
Born in Waterbury, Higgins graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2006 and went on a 10-year collegiate journey spanning six different colleges. While in college, he worked full-time as a call center representative and, at age 20, became the center's director of operations, supervising a staff of 170. From there, he moved into sales for two companies: Indeed.com and First Data, where he was introduced to Webster Bank. He was hired as banking center manager for Webster's original branch and corporate headquarters in Waterbury.
In 2017, Higgins graduated with a Masters of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Business Management from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven and became involved in the Waterbury community. He serves as treasurer of the Exchange Club of Waterbury, on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Waterbury and Main Street Waterbury, and as a commissioner for the City of Waterbury's Finance and Audit Review Commission.
Sponsors of the 2017 Malcolm Baldridge Chamber Awards event include Diamond Sponsors Webster Bank and MacDermid Performance Solutions; Silver Sponsor Crystal Rock – Water, Coffee, Office Supplies, and Aqua Turf; Bronze Sponsor TBI Construction, A Tomasso Company, and Brass Sponsors Eversource Energy and Zackin Simeyski Sullivan, CPA, LLC. Additional sponsors and silent auction donations are still being sought for the September 26th dinner event.
Tickets are $150/person, $1,750 for a table of 10. Reservations may be made online at www.waterburychamber.com, via email to info@waterburychamber.com, or by calling the Chamber at 203-757-0701.
Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
