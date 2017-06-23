News By Tag
Arkansas Author Signs With KillerReads For The Dark Comedy Marriage Made Me Do It
Acquisitions editor Kathryn Cheshire of HarperCollins Publishers UK: "Ashley's voice is fun and brilliantly tongue-in-cheek. The story is witty and laugh-out-loud funny. Told in first person through the eyes of the main character, suburban housewife Roxanne Davenport, the story is faced-paced and chock full of sharp barbs and edgy humor."
Ashley's agent, Linda Langton of Langton's International brokered the deal and is thrilled with the results. "Marriage Made Me Do It is a comedic look at how traditions of past generations are being swallowed up by the fast-paced lifestyle of the present, and how those firmly entrenched in their old thought patterns attempt to cope with an ever-changing world. Desperately trying to still adhere to the traditions passed down from her mother, main character Roxanne refers to the mental set of rules as 'The Suburbia Handbook' yet finally realizes they are an inadequate and antiquated set of rigid rules meant to be broken. After experiencing the death of a beloved family member, infidelity, and a wicked case of sibling rivalry, Roxanne snaps and decides the time is right to toss out the old rules and make new ones which will allow her to fulfill her dark fantasies of revenge."
"I am honored to partner with such a prestigious publisher for my latest release," Ashley Fontainne stated. "To be working with HarperCollins Publishers UK and the Killer Reads imprint is a dream come true."
Book synopsis:
My name is Roxy Davenport and I'm part of a dying breed: I'm the perfect housewife.
My whole life, I've tried to follow the rules of previous, 'wiser' generations. High school sweethearts must marry (check!), the wife must stay home to look after the children (check!), all married couples must procreate and raise 3.2 children (demerit – we only managed one – oops!).
But it turns out all the while, my husband has been playing by his own rules…and playing around.
So screw him! I've chucked the handbook out the window. He has no idea what's coming for him…and my perfect neighborhood will never be the same again.
About the author:
Ashley Fontainne writes in multiple genres ranging from mystery/thrillers to suspenseful paranormal to dark comedy. The recipient of numerous awards for her gritty, no-holds barred style of writing, her stories will captivate and pull you inside the lives of her characters and intricate plot lines. She's also written two screenplays for the independent films Foreseen (based off her novel the Lie) and Ruined Wings (based off the novelette of the same name) both of which are slated for release in 2018. http://www.ashleyfontainne.com/
Contact
Ashley Fontainne
***@ashleyfontianne.com
