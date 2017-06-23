 
News By Tag
* Tenbrook Associates
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Melo Surveying Engages Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations

 
DORAL, Fla. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Melo Surveying, operated by Jose A. Roche, Registered Land Surveyor, has engaged Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations to design their brand identity. This assignment will include, among the many tasks, the creation of their logo and all collateral material, external communications as well as the formation and managing of their social media and internet presence.

Melo Surveying works with engineers, architects and builders to produce precise descriptions and measurements to determine property boundaries by providing data relevant to the shape and contour of the Earth's surface.  This data is then used for boundary surveys, topographic mapping and construction staking.

About Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations is a full service boutique firm that grows businesses by increasing their visibility and promoting their brand to attract new customers. For more information call 305-597-0055 or visit www.tenbrook.us.

Contact
Andy Abbate
***@tenbrook.us
End
Source:Tenbrook Associates
Email:***@tenbrook.us Email Verified
Tags:Tenbrook Associates
Industry:Construction
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share