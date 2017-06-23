News By Tag
Melo Surveying Engages Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
Melo Surveying works with engineers, architects and builders to produce precise descriptions and measurements to determine property boundaries by providing data relevant to the shape and contour of the Earth's surface. This data is then used for boundary surveys, topographic mapping and construction staking.
About Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations is a full service boutique firm that grows businesses by increasing their visibility and promoting their brand to attract new customers. For more information call 305-597-0055 or visit www.tenbrook.us.
