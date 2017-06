Melo Surveying Engages Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations

Contact

Andy Abbate

***@tenbrook.us Andy Abbate

End

-- Melo Surveying, operated by Jose A. Roche, Registered Land Surveyor, has engaged Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations to design their brand identity. This assignment will include, among the many tasks, the creation of their logo and all collateral material, external communications as well as the formation and managing of their social media and internet presence.Melo Surveying works with engineers, architects and builders to produce precise descriptions and measurements to determine property boundaries by providing data relevant to the shape and contour of the Earth's surface. This data is then used for boundary surveys, topographic mapping and construction staking.Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations is a full service boutique firm that grows businesses by increasing their visibility and promoting their brand to attract new customers. For more information call 305-597-0055 or visit www.tenbrook.us