News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
#BOSSCon Teaches BOSS Branding Strategies to Women Business Owners
#BOSSCon (BOSS Mini Conference) will showcase Marketing & Branding Experts & Panelists to teach Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals BOSS Branding Strategies to increase exposure & profits in Los Angeles, CA.
Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson (TV & Radio Personality, Financial Contributor, International Speaker & "Financial Fornication"
It is the mission of #WomensWealth #BOSS events to build, share, empower and educate women the skills to have a healthy and progressive businesses and careers. By sharing personal stories, trials and triumphs, we enlighten one another and help women entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals work thought our common barriers.
This Event will honor women who are using their voices and platforms to inspire other women business professionals in their communities.
For information on reserving your ticket please go to WWW.BOSSBRUNCH.COM
Please send all media inquiries to media@toogoodinc.info
Contact
Toogood Industries
Nikko Toogood
***@madammoney.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse