June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

#BOSSCon Teaches BOSS Branding Strategies to Women Business Owners

#BOSSCon (BOSS Mini Conference) will showcase Marketing & Branding Experts & Panelists to teach Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals BOSS Branding Strategies to increase exposure & profits in Los Angeles, CA.
 
 
#BOSSCon 2017 in California
LOS ANGELES - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson will present #BOSSCon (Business Owner Success Strategies Mini Conference) at The Doubletree Hilton Westside Los Angeles on July 22nd, 2017 and feature Melanie Lockett (Media Contributor & "Dear Debt" Author), Meisha Amia (Chicks With Cheques), Dr. Cozette M. White (International Speaker), Nikki Rich (OWN Network Ambassador), Kelly Campbell (Master Coach & Author) & Edeline Dryden (Women Entrepreneurs Rock Founder),as well as other surprise celebrity panelists and guests.

Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson (TV & Radio Personality, Financial Contributor, International Speaker & "Financial Fornication" Author) is proud to bring her popular #WomensWealth BOSS Brunch as #BOSSCon to Los Angeles, California. #BOSSCon is a not just a women's empowerment event. It is an experience that celebrates, promotes, encourages and uplifts women of all backgrounds.

It is the mission of #WomensWealth #BOSS events to build, share, empower and educate women the skills to have a healthy and progressive businesses and careers. By sharing personal stories, trials and triumphs, we enlighten one another and help women entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals work thought our common barriers.

This Event will honor women who are using their voices and platforms to inspire other women business professionals in their communities.

For information on reserving your ticket please go to WWW.BOSSBRUNCH.COM

Please send all media inquiries to media@toogoodinc.info

Contact
Toogood Industries
Nikko Toogood
***@madammoney.com
End
Source:Tarra Jackson Enterprises
Email:***@madammoney.com Email Verified
Tags:Women, Branding, Conference
Industry:Event
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
