Armor Masonry Restoration, Inc Announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

Armor Masonry Restoration Earns National WBE Distinction as a Woman Owned Business
 
Armor Masnory Restoration, Inc
Armor Masnory Restoration, Inc
BRISTOL, Pa. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Armor Masonry Restoration, a regional leader in Masonry Restoration, Renovation and Revitalization, announced today that the Women's Business Enterprise Council, PA-DE-sNJ, a regional partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has certified it as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). This certification affirms that Armor Masonry Restoration, Inc. is a woman-owned, operated, and controlled business.

"We are very excited to receive this recognition and provide this certification as a service to our clients who are committed to diversity and appreciate our experience in Masonry Restoration," said Margaret Sharkus, Founder and CEO of Armor Masonry Restoration, Inc. "We welcome the increased visibility and additional opportunities this brings, specifically new work with companies and contractors with Supplier Diversity Programs."

About Armor Masonry Restoration, Inc
Founded in 2013 by Margaret Sharkus, Armor Masonry Restoration provides Masonry and Concrete restoration and repair along with tuck pointing, brick replacement, chemical cleaning, parapet rebuilding, chimney repair, concrete, parking garage, renovation, balcony repairs, waterproof coating, epoxy flooring, decks and coatings, pressure washing, elevation work, inspection, survey, caulking, sealing, ornamental iron, flashing, lintel, below grade waterproofing, chemical grout injection, epoxy injection coating, foundation, foundation repair, masonry restoration, concrete restoration, and elevation work.

For more information, please visit our website at www.armormasonry.com

About WBENC

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. You can visit them at www.wbenc.org.

