Armor Masonry Restoration, Inc Announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification
Armor Masonry Restoration Earns National WBE Distinction as a Woman Owned Business
"We are very excited to receive this recognition and provide this certification as a service to our clients who are committed to diversity and appreciate our experience in Masonry Restoration,"
About Armor Masonry Restoration, Inc
Founded in 2013 by Margaret Sharkus, Armor Masonry Restoration provides Masonry and Concrete restoration and repair along with tuck pointing, brick replacement, chemical cleaning, parapet rebuilding, chimney repair, concrete, parking garage, renovation, balcony repairs, waterproof coating, epoxy flooring, decks and coatings, pressure washing, elevation work, inspection, survey, caulking, sealing, ornamental iron, flashing, lintel, below grade waterproofing, chemical grout injection, epoxy injection coating, foundation, foundation repair, masonry restoration, concrete restoration, and elevation work.
For more information, please visit our website at www.armormasonry.com
About WBENC
The Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. You can visit them at www.wbenc.org.
Media Contact
Margaret Sharkus
msharkus@armormasonry.com
