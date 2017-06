The Medical Device Approach to Preventing Hospital Acquired Superbugs

The prevention of hospital "Superbug" infections addressed at next annual industry summit on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - "Superbugs & Superdrugs USA 2017"

320x180

End

-- SMi Group are delighted to have N8 Medical present on methods in preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs) at the next North American annual meeting on Superbugs & Superdrugs when it returns to New Jersey this fall.The fungus, Candida Auris, is a deadly multidrug-resistant fungal pathogen which can be spread through humans and medical equipment. It is difficult to identify with standard laboratory technology which can cause a delay in detection and the potential of an outbreak.N8 Medical is a development-stage company focused upon commercializing antimicrobial medical devices to address the multibillion dollar public health and economic burden associated with HAIs. According to N8 Medical, 1.7 million HAIs occur annually, 70% of which are related to the use of indwelling hospital equipment.With recent reports on the rise of deadly superbugs slowly infiltrating U.S. hospitals, the talk by, will discuss common breeding grounds and solutions in preventing bacterial and fungal colonization through the coating of medical devices with innate immune synthetic molecules.Other notable speakers on the agenda will include representatives from:andThe detailed program and full speaker line-up is available at www.superbugs- usa.com 13th & 14th Nov 2017Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, New Jersey, USASponsored by Merck and Soligenix, Inc.--- end ---Contact Information:For all media enquiries, contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk. For all other enquiries, contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.