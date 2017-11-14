Country(s)
The Medical Device Approach to Preventing Hospital Acquired Superbugs
The prevention of hospital "Superbug" infections addressed at next annual industry summit on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - "Superbugs & Superdrugs USA 2017"
The fungus, Candida Auris, is a deadly multidrug-resistant fungal pathogen which can be spread through humans and medical equipment. It is difficult to identify with standard laboratory technology which can cause a delay in detection and the potential of an outbreak.
With recent reports on the rise of deadly superbugs slowly infiltrating U.S. hospitals, the talk by CEO, Carl Genberg, will discuss common breeding grounds and solutions in preventing bacterial and fungal colonization through the coating of medical devices with innate immune synthetic molecules.
Other notable speakers on the agenda will include representatives from: BARDA, CARB-X, Pfizer, MedImmune, Visterra, Contrafect and Merck.
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA
13th & 14th Nov 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, New Jersey, USA
Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix, Inc.
Contact Information:
