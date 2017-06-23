News By Tag
Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 24th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects.
Diamond won a Gold Leaf award in the "Most Difficult Use of Foil and Embossing" category for Five Star Fragrance Company's Pierre Cardin Choc folding carton.
The carton was converted utilizing Iggesund Invercote G paperboard and offset printed with gold and process black inks, in-line with DiamondTouch soft touch coating and UV gloss spot coating.
The overall DiamondTouch soft touch coating adds an appealing tactile quality that promotes consumer interaction. The UV gloss spot coating over the interlocking circles on the front panel provides a striking contrast to the overall matte soft touch finish surrounding it.
Overprinting transparent gold ink over cold foil creates shimmering metallic effects. The exquisite multi-level embossed, interlocking semi-circle pattern adds distinction and reflects the legendary designer's love for geometric shapes.
Diamond won Silver Leaf and Bronze Leaf awards in the "Best Use of Foil and Embossing" and "Creative Use of Specialty UV Coatings" categories, respectively, for its 2017 corporate calendar, a popular promotional item given to customers and suppliers. The butterfly-themed piece originates from a beautiful, hand-drawn watercolor. The "Transform Your Brand" tagline exemplifies Diamond's expertise in transforming packaging into upscale brand ambassadors that attract the consumer's attention when and where it matters most—on the store shelf.
The calendar features multi-color UV printing, UV gloss spot coating, cold foil, soft touch and emboss specialty coatings, multi-level embossing, and intricate die cutting. It also showcases the type of decorative effects that can cost-effectively transform our customers' brands.
The calendar was converted utilizing Clearwater Candesce® SBS paperboard and offset printed with four color process inks, DiamondTouch soft touch coating, DiamondEmboss coating, and UV gloss spot coating.
The dimensional header features a multi-level embossed caterpillar and tree branch, surrounded by leaves with emboss-coated water droplets. Folding back the scored panel reveals the caterpillar's transformation into beautifully decorated butterflies enhanced with overprinted cold foil, UV gloss spot coating, and multi-level embossing. Two of the butterflies unfold and pop-up, simulating flight. The colorful background features yellow flowers, white daisies, green grass enhanced with soft touch coating, and an impressionistic rendition of a blue sky.
The middle backers also feature multi-level embossed butterflies enhanced with UV gloss spot coating, set against colorful flowers, each enhanced with soft touch coating.
The calendar's recyclable shipper, which features complementary artwork, was designed to maintain integrity of the piece during shipping and storage.
All of Diamond's winning entries were manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy and produced in a Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill (ZMWL) facility.
About Diamond Packaging
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer electronics industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch & Lomb, Beiersdorf, Coty, Elizabeth Arden, Esté
