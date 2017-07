Korbin Construction, LLC announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

Korbin Construction, LLC Earns National WBE Distinction as a Woman Owned Business

Korbin Construction, LLC

Media Contact

Jessica Miley

816-352-7663

jmiley@korbinconstruction.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12649472/1 Jessica Miley816-352-7663

End

-- Korbin Construction, a regional leader in Masonry Restoration, Renovation and Revitalization, announced today that the Women's Business Development Center, a regional partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has certified it as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). This certification affirms that Korbin Construction, LLC. is a woman-owned, operated, and controlled business."We are very excited to receive this recognition and provide this certification as a service to our clients who are committed to diversity and appreciate our experience in Masonry Preservation,"said Jessica Miley, Founder and CEO of Korbin Construction, LLC. "We welcome the increased visibility and additional opportunities this brings, specifically new work with companies and contractors with Supplier Diversity Programs."Founded in 2010 by Jessica Miley, Korbin Construction provides Masonry and Concrete Preservation and repair along with tuck pointing, brick replacement, chemical cleaning, parapet rebuilding, chimney repair, concrete, parking garage, renovation, balcony repairs, waterproof coating, epoxy flooring, decks and coatings, pressure washing, elevation work, inspection, survey, caulking, sealing, ornamental iron, flashing, lintel, chemical grout injection, epoxy injection coating, foundation, foundation repair, masonry restoration, concrete restoration, and elevation work.For more information, please visit our website at www.korbinconstruction.com The Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. You can visit them at www.wbenc.org