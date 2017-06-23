News By Tag
Bound Debuts Adaptation of Eliot Peper's Bestseller Cumulus
Today Bound is announcing the launch of "Cumulus," an adaptation of the original novel by best-selling author Eliot Peper.
"Cumulus takes place in a world that we seem to be barreling into," said the author. "Tech consolidation, ambient AI, crumbling public institutions, escalating economic inequality, persistent surveillance, these are all things that have migrated from science fiction into reality. Bound's platform will bring that world to life, enriching the narrative with original art and extras. It's been a delight seeing how deep their sourcebook goes, and I can't wait for fans to access it. We all read books, watch movies, and play games. But Bound is leveraging the malleability of digital media to build something new and unique, a perfect example of what the future of storytelling might look like."
Bound recently launched with exclusive content based on the new novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland, and "Purgatorio,"
About Eliot Peper
Eliot Peper is a novelist and strategist based in Oakland, CA. He writes fast-paced, deeply-researched stories with diverse casts that explore the intersection of technology and society and is the author of Cumulus, Neon Fever Dream, and the Uncommon Series.
He's helped build numerous technology businesses, survived dengue fever, translated Virgil's Aeneid from the original Latin, worked as an entrepreneur-
His books have been praised by Popular Science, Businessweek, TechCrunch, io9, and Ars Technica, and he has been a speaker at places like Google, Qualcomm, and Future in Review.
Blog: http://www.eliotpeper.com
Author newsletter: www.eliotpeper.com/
Twitter: @eliotpeper
About Bound
Bound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Founded by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io
Contact
Matthew Hannus
***@getbound.io
