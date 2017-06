Bound Debuts Adaptation of Eliot Peper's Bestseller Cumulus

Today Bound is announcing the launch of "Cumulus," an adaptation of the original novel by best-selling author Eliot Peper.

-- Today Bound is announcing the launch of "Cumulus," an adaptation of the original novel by best-selling author Eliot Peper. Bound is a new mobile app that combines serialized prose, art and audio with community features from the best storytellers in "geek genres" like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers. The app is available for free in the iOS App Store."Cumulus takes place in a world that we seem to be barreling into," said the author. "Tech consolidation, ambient AI, crumbling public institutions, escalating economic inequality, persistent surveillance, these are all things that have migrated from science fiction into reality. Bound's platform will bring that world to life, enriching the narrative with original art and extras. It's been a delight seeing how deep their sourcebook goes, and I can't wait for fans to access it. We all read books, watch movies, and play games. But Bound is leveraging the malleability of digital media to build something new and unique, a perfect example of what the future of storytelling might look like."Bound recently launched with exclusive content based on the new novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland, and "Purgatorio,"a sci-fi adventure series by award-winning author John Shirley, based on the "Midnight Star: Renegade" mobile game universe developed by Industrial Toys and best-selling author John Scalzi. Bound has also announced agreements with acclaimed creators Gunslinger Studios, former Pixar and Telltale Games creative Stephan Bugaj, award-winning game writer Matt Entin, and writer and linguist Nick Farmer. Bound will be announcing new relationships in the coming months.Eliot Peper is a novelist and strategist based in Oakland, CA. He writes fast-paced, deeply-researched stories with diverse casts that explore the intersection of technology and society and is the author of Cumulus, Neon Fever Dream, and the Uncommon Series.He's helped build numerous technology businesses, survived dengue fever, translated Virgil's Aeneid from the original Latin, worked as an entrepreneur-in-residence at a venture capital firm, and explored the ancient Himalayan kingdom of Mustang.His books have been praised by Popular Science, Businessweek, TechCrunch, io9, and Ars Technica, and he has been a speaker at places like Google, Qualcomm, and Future in Review.Blog: http://www.eliotpeper.com Author newsletter: www.eliotpeper.com/p/inner-circle.htmlTwitter: @eliotpeperBound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Founded by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io