The Art of Sushi Making and The Skilled Itamae

'Itamae' translates to "in front of the board" and the name is used to refer to the head of the Japanese sushi kitchen. Find out more about their skills here..
 
 
NOTTINGHAM, England - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Sushi is a staple in diets across the globe and the demand continues to rise as it gains more popularity. It is eaten as a healthy on the go snack or shared with family in a prestigious restaurant. Its form, the ingredients and the preparation involved has seen little change since the Nara period, yet the modern world is more than accepting of its presentation and flavours. The preparation, appearance and consumption of sushi is an art form in Japan and chefs will present their creations in different ways, it also varies in flavour, depending on how its prepared or cooked and what type of ingredients are used. Each chef and restaurant will have their own style and variations of a recipe.

Sushi is one of the many ancient foods from Japan and it was first discovered and used to preserve food. It was learnt that by placing salted fish into rice, the rice began to ferment and in turn, slowed the growth of bacteria, which extended the shelf life of the seafood. The combination of fish is known as 'narezushi' which translates to aged or fermented sushi.

Itamae

'Itamae' translates to "in front of the board" and the name is used to refer to the head of the Japanese sushi kitchen. To reach this position takes years of training and usually requires individuals to start at the very lowest position and work their way up. There is no fasttrack to this job role and it can take up to 20 years to reach this prestigious position. The repetition, form and time taken is the opportunity for individuals seeking this position to demonstrate their dedication to the art. Being a sushi chef in Japan is considered a highly skilled and very honourable job, a true master craftsman with a huge responsibility, in charge of all the functions of the kitchen from preparation and presentation, to charming and entertaining the guests.

Rice

The preparation and cooking of rice is an honour and privilege which is usually completed by the Itamae. Each chef will have a variation of the recipe, which takes years to master but the three main ingredients used remain the same, this includes rice, vinegar and salt. The difference comes from the consistency, flavour and colouring. Great care and dedication is taken over the rice, to ensure perfection. It requires exactness and excellence to ensure similarity between each batch and piece of sushi.

Hocho

The 'hocho' is the term used to describe the sushi knives, which are the most important tool in the kitchen. Expert skills are required to perfect the use of the incredibly sharp equipment and the task is typically only completed by the Itamae, who will only ask other members of the staff to use them if he believes they have earnt the honour and have the abilities to do so, which is a great achievement and compliment. The knives are usually made from steel, so extra care is taken to ensure they are always dry to avoid any rust. They are single-edged which makes them specific for either left or right-handed users although it is very rare to find any hochos that are left-handed. Each knife has been crafted for a specific technique or task, for example, the sujihiji is used to thinly slice meats, the paring is used for cutting oriental vegetables (https://www.orientalmart.co.uk/fresh-produce-/vegetables) and fruit and the cleaver is used to cut through animal or fish bone.

The superior skill of sushi making is now regularly attempted by individuals within their own homes, have you ever had a go at making sushi? Have you mastered the art yet?

