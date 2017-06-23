 
News By Tag
* Warehouse Management System
* Cloud Wms
* Warehouse Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Broomfield
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Snapfulfil Cloud WMS for NetSuite SuiteApp achieves 'Built for NetSuite' status

 
 
Snapfulfil Cloud WMS achieves Built For NetSuite verification
Snapfulfil Cloud WMS achieves Built For NetSuite verification
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Warehouse Management System
Cloud Wms
Warehouse Management

Industry:
Software

Location:
Broomfield - Colorado - US

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Synergy NA Inc., providers of the award-winning Snapfulfil WMS, announced today that the Snapfulfil Cloud WMS for NetSuite SuiteApp has achieved "Built for NetSuite" status. The Snapfulfil Cloud WMS for NetSuite SuiteApp is an integrated Tier 1 warehouse management system (WMS) that can enable NetSuite cloud ERP users to synchronize warehouse management data with NetSuite – providing holistic, accurate real-time information to help drive operational efficiency across the entire supply chain.

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with information, resources and a method to verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet NetSuite's standards and best practices. The "Built for NetSuite" program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps meet these standards.

The Snapfulfil Cloud WMS for NetSuite SuiteApp is a best-of-breed cloud WMS that optimizes receiving, put away, picking, packing and shipping to deliver cost savings and productivity gains.

"Consumers expect businesses to operate faster and more efficiently than ever to provide a high level of convenience. The last thing supply chain managers need are disconnected systems and processes hindering their ability to meet consumer demand," said Chris Anton, executive vice president of business development at Snapfulfil. "Our team strives to solve complexities in the warehouse, and our integration with NetSuite demonstrates the work we're doing to help supply chain and warehouse managers be as effective as possible."

"Snapfulfil is a welcomed addition to our SuiteCloud Developer Network and an asset to improving our users' experience," said Guido Haarmans, Vice President SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs at Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit. "Working together, our solutions provide the type of insight and intelligence supply chain and warehouse leaders need to be successful."

Ian Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director from a leading NetSuite implementer, BrightBridge Solutions said:"From our first workshop meeting with Snapfulfil, we configured their NetSuite connector with our credentials, and within minutes were sending data up and down.

"We have also found them to be flexible in their approach - they really listened to, and understood what our customer was trying to achieve, ensuring that the integration delivers the very best of both NetSuite and Snapfulfil, with no compromising or corner cutting."

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite.

For more information about Snapfulfil's SuiteApp, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

NetSuite's SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit www.netsuite.com/developers.

About Synergy NA Inc.

Synergy NA Inc. is the US subsidiary of Synergy Ltd, a software house which specializes in warehouse management technologies and solutions.

For more than 40 years, the company's systems have been powering the warehousing operations of some of the world's most successful companies.

Synergy was one of the first companies to recognize the potential of cloud technology as a platform for a best of breed warehouse management system. Its multi-award winning Snapfulfil WMS was architected for the web in 2007 and is now used in warehouses throughout Europe and America.

About Snapfulfil

Snapfulfil is the multi award-winning warehouse management system from Synergy Ltd.

Snapfulfil is a functionally rich, best of breed WMS which can be deployed in a variety of ways to meet the operational and financial needs of any warehouse, large or small. It is currently deployed in warehouses throughout Europe and America, with 100,000+ users logged in last year. Built on over 40 years of experience, Snapfulfil is one of the most adaptable and scalable warehouse management systems on the market, offering fast implementation and rapid return on investment.

For additional information, visit www.snapfulfil.com

Contact
Erica England
Arketi Group
***@arketi.com
End
Source:Snapfulfil
Email:***@arketi.com
Tags:Warehouse Management System, Cloud Wms, Warehouse Management
Industry:Software
Location:Broomfield - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Snapfulfil Cloud WMS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share