Jon Pelzer Launches Campaign for Congress Pelzer: Not running to push or sway incumbent; running to replace him. Jon Pelzer SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, small business owner and longtime political activist, Jon Pelzer announced his candidacy to represent California's 30th Congressional District.



"I am a Democrat running for Congress in California's 30th District because our party has simply not been doing enough," Pelzer said about his candidacy. "Far too many of us have grown complacent. In this unique time in American history, we need to not just point fingers and proclaim our moral outrage but to look within and make sure our representatives have the guts and the principles to stand up, fight, and lead. I'm running because I've seen and experienced the energy in our community for proactive and progressive change in our politics. Now Washington needs to see it too."



Speaking about the current political climate, Pelzer stated, "As a lifelong Democrat, I reject the notion that we lack an articulated path forward. I reject the idea that we must be represented by leaders who are overly cautious on the issues that truly matter but happy to use performative partisanship to help their image. We can all do better and we must do better, now more than ever."



"All people, regardless of party, race, creed, nationality, gender, or sexual preference want the same basic things," Pelzer continued. "Freedom to live their lives as they choose, security in knowing their homes and neighborhoods are safe, good education, good jobs that can support a family regardless of economic background, affordable healthcare, a healthy environment, and the confidence that their elected representatives are responsive to the communities they serve."



"We are kicking off with an announcement rally on Sunday, July 16th," Pelzer said of his initial event. "Along with the campaign launch, we will be collecting household supplies for LA Family Housing -- a local organization tackling homelessness right here in the Valley. We're focused on making sure our neighbors' basic needs are served, and will actively fight for our rights both here and across the country.



Jon is a resident of Sherman Oaks, where he has lived with his wife Jacqui Schock for 35 years and raised their two daughters, Sydney and Remy.



For more information about Jon Pelzer and his campaign, visit



