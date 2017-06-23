News By Tag
Onyx Completes Solar Ground Mount on Brockton Landfill
The 12,528 panel, ballasted racking, 15-degree fixed tilt, photovoltaic system resides on the Thatcher Street Landfill. The project, totaling 4.698 MWDC, began construction in February, 2017, and reached mechanical completion in early May, 2017 – a considerable accomplishment considering the landfill has only one means of egress to load materials. Brockton has agreed to purchase the power for $93.80/MWh over 20 years, with an option to extend, from Onyx Renewable Partners.
"Implementing solar projects on a landfill is a great way to take unusable land and redevelop the land to provide cheaper energy costs and a sustainable solution for the City of Brockton,"said Mayor Bill Carpenter. The solar array, as approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, does not penetrate the landfill surface and is a great example of how the State of Massachusetts fosters renewable energy in the state.
Onyx CEO, Matthew Rosenblum says, "Our development team did a fantastic job building this project in such a timely manner, given the constraints on construction, and we would like to thank the City of Brockton for their support in making this project happen."
The City of Brockton Massachusetts, also known as "The City of Champions" because of hometown boxing champions Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler, lies about 45 minutes south of Boston. Brockton has always been on the forefront of energy development, most notably for the famous "Brockton Operation," where Thomas Edison implemented "the world's first standardized underground three-wire electrical generation and distribution system," per thomasedison.com.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.
