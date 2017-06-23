 
News By Tag
* SEO Agency LA
* SEO for Doctors
* Seo For Lawyers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Los Angeles Based SEO Firm Digit Bazar Offers Free SEO Consultation to Doctors and Lawyers

Los Angeles Based SEO Reseller Agency, Digit Bazar Offers Free SEO Consultation and Website Audits to Midwest Businesses, Doctors, and Lawyers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SEO Agency LA
* SEO for Doctors
* Seo For Lawyers

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the fastest growing segments in digital marketing is to promote doctors and lawyers online and Digit Bazar is offering SEO Consultation & Website Audits to Midwest Businesses. They are willing to provide complete SEO services that includes correction of on page glitches like CSS errors, Schema implementation and other points suggested by Google Page Insight tools to make the site proper as per Google recommendation. Also Before initiating any conversation with us, if you want to do a reference check, you can do that as well.

We would try to provide official email IDs of our clients with their permission. Our success rate is above 75%. We do not work like normal SEO Companies where they keep creating links anywhere they get for free. We have a standard policy that we will create link in relevance only and the links should be of at least 30 DA and PA (Domain Authority and Page Authority).

Speaking about this unique service Saurabh Verma founder of Digit Bazar said "free SEO consultation & website audit is our way to make the client see how dedicated we are. It will give them a fare idea of what kind of service they will get if they extend contract to us. We will ensure they rank high on Google and at the  same time create genuine back links, increase organic traffic and provide them with original and quality content which is so essential these days."

When asked further if they also will help them with social media? Saurabh Verma said "social media optimization is part of our SEO strategy and we are experts in knowing which platform will suit the client. Fact is we don't like to waste anyone's time and have extensive connections to promote content on various platforms."

Digit Bazar is a holistic digital marketing agency with wide experience in helping American businesses over the last three years.

Contact Details:

Do you have question? Call Us +1.323 389 7348; +1 323 744 7044; +91 981 810 0891; +91 011 41060644

India Office:

157/4/9, Car Market, Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi- 110070

USA Address:

Office in Los Angeles: 5250 Lankershim BLVD North hollywood, CA 91601

Office in Nashville: 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

http://www.digitbazar.com/seo-agency/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJl9J69pOVU



Contact
Digit Bazar IT Solutions OPC Private Limited
+91 981 810 0891
info@digitbazar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@digitbazar.com
Posted By:***@digitbazar.com Email Verified
Tags:SEO Agency LA, SEO for Doctors, Seo For Lawyers
Industry:Advertising
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digit Bazar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share