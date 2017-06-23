News By Tag
Los Angeles Based SEO Firm Digit Bazar Offers Free SEO Consultation to Doctors and Lawyers
Los Angeles Based SEO Reseller Agency, Digit Bazar Offers Free SEO Consultation and Website Audits to Midwest Businesses, Doctors, and Lawyers.
We would try to provide official email IDs of our clients with their permission. Our success rate is above 75%. We do not work like normal SEO Companies where they keep creating links anywhere they get for free. We have a standard policy that we will create link in relevance only and the links should be of at least 30 DA and PA (Domain Authority and Page Authority).
Speaking about this unique service Saurabh Verma founder of Digit Bazar said "free SEO consultation & website audit is our way to make the client see how dedicated we are. It will give them a fare idea of what kind of service they will get if they extend contract to us. We will ensure they rank high on Google and at the same time create genuine back links, increase organic traffic and provide them with original and quality content which is so essential these days."
When asked further if they also will help them with social media? Saurabh Verma said "social media optimization is part of our SEO strategy and we are experts in knowing which platform will suit the client. Fact is we don't like to waste anyone's time and have extensive connections to promote content on various platforms."
Digit Bazar is a holistic digital marketing agency with wide experience in helping American businesses over the last three years.
Contact Details:
Do you have question? Call Us +1.323 389 7348; +1 323 744 7044; +91 981 810 0891; +91 011 41060644
India Office:
157/4/9, Car Market, Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi- 110070
USA Address:
Office in Los Angeles: 5250 Lankershim BLVD North hollywood, CA 91601
Office in Nashville: 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
http://www.digitbazar.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Digit Bazar IT Solutions OPC Private Limited
+91 981 810 0891
info@digitbazar.com
