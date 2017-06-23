Country(s)
Celebrate Canada 150 with CanadaSound and Walk Off The Earth on July 1st
"A nation-wide collaboration between everyday Canadians and the Canadian musicians we love, that captures the essence of what we all love about Canada"
TORONTO - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The day is finally here after a full year of celebration, Canada is turning the big 150. CanadaSound is proud to announce that Walk Off The Earth will be performing their CanadaSound song, a cover of "Wake Up", in the noon concert on Parliament Hill on July 1st.
The song, released digitally today and to radio tomorrow, incorporates many of the sounds that Canadians submitted as some of their favourite sounds, expressing the experience of life in Canada in a new way via CanadaSound. For instance, the song's kicks are comprised of cottage door slams and snowball throws, while the snares are axes chopping…beer bottles opening and slap shots. Percussion rounds out the Canadian sound exploration using snowboard bindings being ratcheted and blowing on cold hands in wintertime.
"Being part of CanadaSound allowed us to expand on the unorthodox selection of sounds we try to explore in all our covers," explains Luminati. "This project was tailor-made for us." Luminati continues
These, and other iconic Canadian sounds from loons to sizzling bacon, are being contributed from coast to coast to coast to the CanadaSound Project, to inspire artists to create original and deeply meaningful Canadian soundtracks. Over 80 artists have joined the project so far. It will culminate in a digital compilation with net proceeds to The Juno charity, MusiCounts, which helps keep music alive in schools by putting musical instruments into the hands of children that need them most.
Submissions range widely from, "When I think of the sound of a cottage door creaking shut, it reminds me of summer and friends" to "the squeaky sound cheese curds make when they are really fresh". With over 1000 submissions and climbing, they are forming the first ever Canadian Soundscape.
Imagined by cleansheet communications and brought to life across the country with the great partners below, www.CanadaSound.ca is an interactive virtual platform that anyone can access, explore and contribute sounds to express some of their favourite things about living in this great country.
