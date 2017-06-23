P2p Lending: The New And Emerging Asset Class In Fintech Market

FinMomenta Private Limited, a Singapore-based FinTech company ventured into P2P lending space in the FinTech Industry in India with TachyLoans.

-- TachyLoans is a one of its kind digital marketplace that bridges the gap between people who are looking for a lucrative asset class to invest their income in and the ones who are seeking loans at low rates of interests. The platform is an ideal choice for both individuals and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).Peer to peer lending in India is still a novel concept and is picking up the pace in the market. Tachyloans empowers this new platform with state-of-the-art technology – the blockchain technology. The technology provides the users with a secure environment to transact financial units in. Tachyloans also makes the optimum utilisation of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to enhance the customer experience. TachyLoans.com is a minimum risk platform as they screen the borrowers & lenders with a precise verification process which includes a thorough background check of the two parties. Tachyloans is the brainchild of the veterans from the field of technology and banking, who ensure that TachyLoans provides the best quality of service to the customers.TachyLoans opens up a new world of opportunities for people who do not get loans from the traditional sources. The company aims to change the way India invests and borrows money. TachyLoans offers unsecured personal loans to loan seekers, which means no hassle of providing an asset as collateral. Personal loans can be used as education loans, loan for renovating homes, loans for wedding expenses, etc. as far as investors are concerned, investing in P2P lending is by far the best investment option in India. Lenders can decide the rate of interest that they want to charge and can earn returns as high as 25%. Both borrowers and lenders can connect with each other over the platform and can also negotiate the rate of interest. Hence, TachyLoans makes the whole process transparent and seamless.Peer to peer lending in India is the next big thing in the FinTech Industry and opens new avenues for individuals and SMEs. Tachyloans is the most user-friendly and safe platform for multiple lenders and borrowers. A secure and transparent asset class that involves minimum market risks should be a part of your investment portfolio.