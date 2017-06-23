News By Tag
Clothing Down looks to relaunch in Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Remember those good old days? Do you look back with rose tinted glasses? Clothing Down is looking to bring back those days of quality, affordable fashion wear for Ladies, men and children
Clothing Down, a brand new fashion retailer for men's, ladies and children's wear launched their website in June of this year and are now searching for sponsors/backers to help fund their first bricks and mortar shop. Having originally launched in 1992 in Chesterfield, Derbyshire Clothing Down was synonymous with the night scene of Chesterfield supplying clothing and fashion wear to at least 80% of people hitting the town on a Friday and Saturday night.
Paul Say's "We're hoping we can find a sponsor/backer to help us cover the costs of our first 12 months of retail business which should allow us to create at least 4 jobs with the possibility of more once the business has taken off!"
"We understand there is a need for a shop like Clothing Down again as town doesn't have anywhere that really sells good quality fashionwear at the right price. From speaking with people through social media, we feel there is a need for a retailer that can offer affordable quality clothing for children as well as there's currently only Primark and Matalan that is within the price range of affordable due to the ongoing relentless cuts seen up and down the country" Added Paul.
Paul went to say that whilst he feels the pressure others in Chesterfield are under he has a strong desire to make Clothing Down work just as it did back in the 90's "Yeah, back in 95 I was heavily in to my Dj'ing and would always read the Dj magazine which is where I got the idea for the checked trousers. There was a little ad in the back of the magazine and I had a really strong feeling that they would do well in town. I went to see Rex who owned the shop and pointed them out to him. He scoffed at first but I persevered and he agreed we'd try them, they went mental! We couldn't stock them fast enough for how they were selling. From then on, Rex would often ask me what was big in the world of clubbing but we never quite managed to find the next big checked trousers craze."
So, do you fancy getting involved and supporting a community project aimed at bringing affordable fashion to the people and helping Clothing Down establish its first bricks and mortar store? We seem to think this is a great idea and who knows where it could end up? Burtons, Next and Top Shop all started with 1 store – Do you want to be part of the next big name?
You can find us at www.clothingdown.com on Facebook by searching Clothing Down or on twitter @clothingdown1
Thanks for your time
Clothing Down Paul Wragsdale
07504539555
paul.wragsdale@
