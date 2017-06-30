JOBS - Coming to a City Near You!

 
RM Blitz.
July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Trustworthy Agency, partnered with Equis Financial, would like to announce this amazing free event!

They are hitting 14 cities in 2 days all over the country!

Contact info@trustworthyfinancial.com to find out how you can attend one of these informative events.

You will learn about the Company including their revolutionary compensation and bonus structures. All are welcome regardless if you are a licensed insurance agent or NOT - but hurry because seating is limited!

Our Mission is to respect and invest in our most valuable resource, OUR AGENTS, by providing a secure and innovate environment to start and build a lasting career.

  JULY 24th

     Columbus

     Detroit

     St Louis

     Phoenix

     Atlanta

     Raleigh

     Chicaco

  JULY 25th

     Las Vegas

     Indianapolis

     Orlando

     Denver

     Philadelphia

     Austin

     Salt Lake City

Also feel free to check out this short video just touching on a few key aspects

https://youtu.be/kxnX45xpp1o



