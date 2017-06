FocusOne Solutions Parent Company Named to Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America

End

-- The parent company of managed services and vendor management software company FocusOne Solutions has been recognized for excellence in employee engagement. Omaha-based C&A Industries has been named one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for 2017. The annual award, issued by Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, commends top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workforces.C&A will be honored alongside the other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award at an awards gala. The gala will be held on September 11, 2017 at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans as part of the Achievers Annual Customer Experience Conference (ACE)."Employee experience remains a top priority for employees in 2017," observed David Brennan, Achievers general manager. "The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award winners are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, productive workplaces. We're excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments."The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards are judged by an esteemed panel of academics and thought leaders in the field of employee engagement. The 2017 judging panel also included representation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Technology Conference and. The judges evaluated each applicant company based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards & Recognition, Professional & Personal Growth, Accountability & Performance, Vision & Values and Corporate Social Responsibility."As a company, we are continually looking for new and innovative ways to further enrich the employee experience in all facets of our business and our workplace," said Scot Thompson, president & CEO, C&A Industries. "We are proud to be recognized for our success in engaging our employees, which is paramount in order for us to consistently deliver an exceptional service and ensure the satisfaction and loyalty of our clients over the long term."Thompson added, "Our investment in our employees has resulted in an extraordinary team that is focused, motivated, passionate, and one that lives our mission and values every day. We are fortunate to have the finest group of employees in our industry."In 2017, C&A was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Omaha for the seventh time in nine years.To learn more about FocusOne Solutions, visit https://www.focusonesolutions.com To learn more about C&A, visit https://www.ca- industries.com FocusOne Solutions is a leading provider of managed services solutions and vendor management software which simplifies the staffing process for healthcare organizations nationwide. Its managed services model which pairs web-based technology, FocusOne Connect, with the one-to-one personal service of a dedicated support team, improves the way organizations source staff and manage workforce demands. FocusOne Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and is an affiliate of C&A Industries, Inc.C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions, a managed services provider; AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.