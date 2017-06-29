News By Tag
Livia Liyanto Reveals How She Overcame Her Fears to Achieve Success in Her New Book 'Instant Results
How good is Livia Liyanto? She can inspire and empower people to follow their dreams, overcome their fears, live with passion and monetize their passion. Livia connects with people through her messages.
"I can relate to the story of Livia's life and the struggles she had to overcome just to become the successful women she is today. Her book is an inspiration and motivation for men and women who are willing to become successful in what they do and what they love. Livia's book is a must read premier for those who have a dream and want to accomplish your goals." says Claudia Nzeba Miss Africa Netherlands 2016.
Livia believes that fear holds back the inspiration and the innovative spirit that sprouts from time to time. It is a dream killer and makes many individuals recline to their comfort zone without making a positive move in the right direction. (https://goo.gl/
"Doing what you like is freedom and liking what you do is happiness." said Livia Liyanto while introducing her new book. "There is nothing good as having your own decisions and executing them your way. With freedom, happiness flows from within uncontrollably."
Not only inspirations, but the book also reveals the secrets, strategies, and tools needed to achieve the success anyone needs and she explains how to achieve success and saving everyone more than ten years of the learning process.
So get up and rise to the challenges of the day. Success is a journey, and everyone needs to set themselves free to achieve it.
Shy by nature, Livia has cultivated her personality and her presence gradually over time, growing slowly into the international world that she is today. She has mastered her skills through life lessons, and she loves to inspire people to discover their voice and achieve greatness by identifying their goals in life. She has met and has been trained by such high-profile figures as John Travolta, Steve Wozniak, Robert Kiyosaki, Dr. Nido Qubein, Hugh Hilton, Jason Flom, Vanilla Ice, 50 cents, Frederik Eklund, George Ross and much more. And she loves every day of her life.
In celebration of the Independence Day, Livia is giving away an 89% off special limited offer. Get it now for only $0.99.
To find out more about Livia Liyanto, please visit: https://empowermelivia.com/
