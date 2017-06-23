News By Tag
JMA Pilani Joins Hands with Oxford University Press India for Teaching Strategy Workshop
According to Indian Philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti regarded globally as one of the greatest thinkers & teachers of all time, "Education can be transformed only by educating the educator and not merely creating a new patter, a new system of action."
JMA which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani has long standing relationship with OUP India and on 29 June 2017, OUP deputed well known teacher trainer, counsellor and motivator Mrs Ritu Kumar to conduct a workshop for the teachers of JMA Pilani. Mrs Ritu has degrees in N.T.T., B.Ed, M.A. in Social Work with specialization in Psychiatrics, B.A. (Honours) English, and a Diploma in Russian Language. She has been the Chairperson for the South West Command Education Con1mittee in the Army and has been closely involved with training the teachers, in the Army pre- schools also known as Shaurya. She had worked in the International School of Lusaka and the Italian School in Zambia in Africa apart from the City Montessori School, Lucknow in India.
Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan highlighting the need for continuous teacher training welcomed Mrs Ritu Kumar and introduced her to the team of 35 teachers of JMA Pilani. Mrs Ritu Kumar covered various aspects which included syllabus planning, teaching strategies, technology based teaching, class room management, class interaction techniques, child psychology, role of assignments, evaluation techniques, counseling weak students etc. The workshop was followed by a lively question answer session and vote of thanks.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://www.jmapilani.org/
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for top ranking institutions like BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
