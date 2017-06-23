News By Tag
What would be the Meeting Space of the Future? IACC gives an answer
The association IACC (International Association of Conference Centers) provides a report about meeting room of the Future.
Philippe Attia, Director on the European board, comments: " The (http://www.iacconline.org/
Therefore, in that context, Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa is working on creating a unique meeting place, offering a global energizing atmosphere, ideal for meetings and perfect for creativity and concentration.
Moreover, Chalet Royalp Hotel & Spa offers a unique meeting experience for international and local firms (Nestlé, Expedia, UBS, Porsche, etc.).
A large range of high level services and facilities can be found in Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa:
· Private plenary rooms for moreconfidentiality
· And/or larger plenary rooms (until315sqm)
· Our Chef's culinary experience: the fine-dining restaurant Le Jardin des Alpes (one star in Michelin Guide and 16 points in Gault&Millau)
· Public transport access and personalized service
And various original meeting rooms, to help inspiration:
· The Bretaye room : a new meeting room, for small groups, entirely created in a chalet style for cocooning and comfortablemeetings
· Our luxurious Residences can be converted into private meetingplaces
· The cinema room of Chalet Royalp Hotel & Spa can be dedicated to informalpresentations
· Our sunny terraces can be invaded in Winter and Summer, facing panoramic view ofAlps
· The 1200sqm Spa by RoyAlp is the ideal place to have arest
· And various activities and animations can be organized with our partners, all yearround. You can consult the activities catalogue (https://gallery.mailchimp.com/
Our recommendation:
Ophélie Leleu
Coordinatrice Banquets et Séminaires
mice@royalp.ch;
+41 (0)24 495 90 06
Rosanne Faquin
Sales Manager
events@royalp.ch;
Rendez-vous au Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa
Tél. +41 24 495 90 06
mice@royalp.ch ; www.royalp.ch
Domaine de Rochegrise – CH-1884 Villars-sur-
A propos du Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa***** :
Avec une vue panoramique sur les Alpes, le Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa*****, membre de Leading Hotels of the World et de Healing Hotels of the World, est un joyau architectural au charme typique du chalet de montagne situé au cœur de la station de Villars-sur-
Notre Chef et sa brigade, vous accueille dans ces différents restaurants:
Le Spa by RoyAlp présente 1200 m2 avec une large piscine intérieure chauffée avec cheminée, terrasse ensoleillée ouverte en été, 6 cabines de soin dont une double, un fitness center ouvert 7/7, sauna, jacuzzi et hammam, douches multi-sensorielles, une tisanière et une salle de relaxation, un coach personnel et notre prestation Signature Le Spa Privé.
Enfin, le Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa est le lieu idéal pour organiser vos événements privés (mariage, anniversaires...)
A propos de IACC :
IACC, International Association of Conference Centers, a pour objectif de proposer une expérience unique en termes de séminaires et conférences. Ses 400 membres sont présents aux Etats-unis, Canada, Australie, Japon, Chine, Kenya, Nigeria, Danemark, Suède, Belgique, France, Suisse, Italie, Espagne, Royaume-Uni, Ukraine, The Pays-Bas, Allemagne, Hongrie and les Philippines. www.iacconline.org
Contacts :
Domaine de Rochegrise Villars-sur-
Tél. +41 24 495 90 90
info@royalp.ch ; www.royalp.ch
Contacts réservation :
Tél. +41 24 495 90 09
reservation@
Contact presse – Myriam VIJAYA
Tél : +41 (0)24 495 90 04
m.vijaya@royalp.ch
Contact
Myriam VIJAYA
***@royalp.ch
