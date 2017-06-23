News By Tag
Shop for an Amazing Collection of Four Poster Beds at Wooden Space
Wooden Space's four poster beds collection is all about celebrating the revival of unique royal charm as it has been crafted with intricate artistry.
If you too want to add sophistication and royal charm to your bedroom, a four poster bed is what you need. This classic style bedroom furniture has four posts in each corner, usually capped at the top. Since the early 15th century, these beds were the favorite choice of elite people as they added luxury to their room and are still popular. The traditional bed of this kind had elaborate carvings, and the modern poster beds are quite less decorative and also do away with some of the traditional features such as the overhead canopy and drapes that fall from it. They are considered as royal beds bringing charm and old elegant style to your bedroom.
If you want to buy a traditional or modern style four poster bed for your bedroom, Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture shopping destination in the UK to be at. From Sanza, Empire, Jimmy to Hypnos, Wooden Space offers everything to excite your shopping spree. Choose from the scintillating assortment of these four poster beds to introduce a new outlook into your home. The luxurious piece of bedroom furniture unit that you buy here will be prized possession of your home and due to its unique appeal and numerous other features such as:
High-Quality Material
Wooden Space has given special attention to bringing nonparallel quality in their four-poster beds for which they have used only the best-quality material in their framework. All the four poster beds available on their catalogue are crafted from solid Asiatic hardwood like mango and acacia.
Protective Finishes
Along with using the high-quality material in the framework, all the four-poster beds available at Wooden Space are varnished with water-repellent oils and to bring liveliness to them their top surface has been finished with beautiful natural finishes such as the mahogany finish, teak finish, and walnut finish. These natural varnishes provide them with an enticing appearance and also make them capable of blending with any interior. Moreover, they also create a protective shield around the entire surface of these beds to protect them from termites and fungus.
Dovetail Construction Techniques
For solidity, they have used dovetail technique in these poster beds, unlike the other furniture manufacturers who use pins, staples, and nails in framing their furniture units. Moreover, to ensure quality, Wooden Space has also passed each of their products from rigorous quality check measures during various phases of manufacturing.
Designer-made and Hand-made
All the four poster beds available at Wooden Space have been especially designed by their expert team of furniture designers, keeping in mind all the aspects that affect style and comfort in these furniture units. Moreover, being handcrafted by their skilled artisans, special attention is given toward every detail in making these exquisite furniture pieces.
Along with the features provided above, all these four poster beds come at reasonable prices with an option for customisation of all kinds. Shopping is quite convenient with Wooden Space due to their easy- to- navigate website through which you can browse through the numerous options available with them. The product description will provide you with an in-depth idea about the different features related to these furniture units such as the material, size, colour, etc. With their 24*7 customer support service, you can also talk to their representative regarding any sort of query.
