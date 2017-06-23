News By Tag
The New ISIS Hunting Club Member Challenge Coin is One for the Ages
When it comes to fighting ISIS, ISIL, Daesh or whatever name the US Government want to label it as today then you need this ISIS Coin.
This ISIS Hunting Club Member Coin was crafted specifically for several reasons: to make sure that the world knows the evil of ISIS and that we stand to identify them, fight them and support those who fight ISIS. The reason this is called the ISIS Hunting Club is because this coins was created for the fighters that have traveled overseas to fight ISIS. These coins have been carried into combat. They have also been purchased by those who support anyone that will fight ISIS and want to participate as Members of the ISIS Hunting Club.
If you choose to purchase this coin, you will be among the elite who are willing to set foot on the ground and pursue the enemy. With ISIS being a controversial topic in America, we have proudl brought silence to the lambs for something we as a country can all agree on.
All coins are made proudly in the USA.
