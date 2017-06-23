 
News By Tag
* Us Military
* United States Armed Forces
* Veterans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

The New ISIS Hunting Club Member Challenge Coin is One for the Ages

 
 
VSWA203C-Isis-Hunting-Club-Coin-300x300
VSWA203C-Isis-Hunting-Club-Coin-300x300
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Vision Strike Coins is proud to present their exclusive ISIS Hunting Club Member Challenge Coin.

When it comes to fighting ISIS, ISIL, Daesh or whatever name the US Government want to label it as today then you need this ISIS Coin.

This ISIS Hunting Club Member Coin was crafted specifically for several reasons: to make sure that the world knows the evil of ISIS and that we stand to identify them, fight them and support those who fight ISIS. The reason this is called the ISIS Hunting Club is because this coins was created for the fighters that have traveled overseas to fight ISIS. These coins have been carried into combat. They have also been purchased by those who support anyone that will fight ISIS and want to participate as Members of the ISIS Hunting Club.

If you choose to purchase this coin, you will be among the elite who are willing to set foot on the ground and pursue the enemy. With ISIS being a controversial topic in America, we have proudl brought silence to the lambs for something we as a country can all agree on.

All coins are made proudly in the USA.

Found at: https://vision-strike-coins.com/product/military-challeng...

Contact
Vision Strike Coins
***@vision-strike-coins.com
End
Source:Vision Strike Coins
Email:***@vision-strike-coins.com Email Verified
Tags:Us Military, United States Armed Forces, Veterans
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stay Frosty Enterprises PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share