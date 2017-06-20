 
June 2017





M-Commerce taking center stage in Europe, highlights new yStats.com publication

Recently released from secondary E-Commerce market intelligence firm, yStats.com, the report "Europe M-Commerce 2017" entails key information regarding M-Commerce sales and digital buyers in the leading 10 markets in Europe.
 
 
Infographic: Europe M-Commerce 2017
Infographic: Europe M-Commerce 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Nearly one-third of European Internet users completed purchases via mobile in 2016, confirms a survey from the yStats.com report. Regional countries with both advanced and emerging markets show a quickly growing increase to M-Commerce sales, leading to their share of total B2C E-Commerce sales rising. The UK, Europe's leading market regarding online retail sales, had one-third of online retail coming from mobile in 2016, stemming from a hefty double-digit share of online shoppers purchasing with smartphones and tablets.

Another key finding highlighted from the yStats.com report is that regarding mobile sales growth, smartphones are outpacing tablets. Smartphone's share of digital purchases increased more rapidly than tablets in countries like Belgium and the Netherlands. Tablets were even overtaken by smartphones in the UK for 2016. Nevertheless, in the UK, tablets retained a superior conversion rate than smartphones. Mobile shoppers from Germany and Russia preferred apps to browsers on both devices.

In terms of product preferences, European mobile shoppers from Russia and the UK chose clothing, whereas those in Belgium and Germany went for books in 2016, reveals the yStats.com report. Amazon dominated the field of mobile in countries like France and the UK, but in Russia mobile buyers preferred AliExpress. Despite these expansions, usability is a major concern, underlined by a quarter of shoppers in Europe that found website navigation for online purchases easier on a desktop.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2017.06...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com Press Team
***@ystats.com
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
