Recently released from secondary E-Commerce market intelligence firm, yStats.com, the report "Europe M-Commerce 2017" entails key information regarding M-Commerce sales and digital buyers in the leading 10 markets in Europe.

Infographic: Europe M-Commerce 2017

Nearly of European Internet users completed purchases via in 2016, confirms a survey from the yStats.com report. Regional countries with both and show a quickly growing increase to sales, leading to their share of total B2C E-Commerce sales. The, Europe's leading market regarding online retail sales, had of online retail coming from mobile in 2016, stemming from a hefty share of online shoppers purchasing with and Another key finding highlighted from the yStats.com report is that regarding mobile sales growth, smartphones are tablets. Smartphone's share of digital purchases increased than tablets in countries like and the. Tablets were even overtaken by smartphones in the UK for 2016. Nevertheless, in the, tablets retained a conversion rate than smartphones. Mobile shoppers from and preferred to on both devices. In terms of, European mobile shoppers from and the chose, whereas those in and went for in 2016, reveals the yStats.com report. dominated the field of mobile in countries like and the, but in mobile buyers preferred. Despite these expansions, usability is a major concern, underlined by a quarter of shoppers in Europe that found website navigation for online purchases easier on a desktop.