Middle-Income Group Gets Modern-Bult Dream Homes At Noida Extension

Arihant Abode for the benefit of low-income and middle income group people, to achieve what they have been dreaming all along.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Arihant Abode Projects Fulfills Their Dream At Low Cost!

Building own house is the common dream inseparably held in the minds of every family. Housing Loans from Banks and other financial institutions come in handy to help their dream come true. Yet it is a moot point how best the "Dream House" of their own can be brought forth to reality, containing all the features and facilities home buyers are imagining, within the financial resources they can afford. Arihant Abode for the benefit of low-income and middle income group people, to achieve what they have been dreaming all along.

When a family wants to build their own house, every member makes out their wishes in the open, since it is an once-in-a-lifetime project to build a house. Very first on the list will be an ideal location nearer to workplaces, schools, health facilities, marketplaces, entertainment avenues and so on. Apart from the basic needs of airy bedrooms, hall, kitchen, store room and dining hall etc. with best ventilation, the family members would love to have some more luxuries like swimming pool, tennis court, lawn, gym and what not.

It is well neigh impossible to plan for all the above in their proposed "own house" with their financial resources. The announcement from Arihant Abode Residential Tower gladly informs that they have built 2 bedroom flats of 900 square feet; and 3BHK+ Study flats at 1100 square feet, at affordable costs. The modern-technology built Residential Flats using their vast experience will meet the families' accommodation requirements more than enough. Within the complex, the families can make use of a private swimming pool; gym; recreation club; tennis court; lawn and other facilities happily as their own.

Centralized location in Noida Extension in Sector 10 will be very convenient for every family, to live with comforts. The announcement invites homebuyers to have a look and gather all the relevant details by visiting.

For more information:

http://www.arihant.ind.in/residential/abode/

09582226447

