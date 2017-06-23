News By Tag
UAV Software Market Worth $4.7 Billion in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "UAVs are being used in various industries, including agriculture, infrastructure, and public safety, among others. The growth in these industries is expected to lead to increased demand for UAV software in coming years. The UAV market involves three main areas: software, hardware, and services. UAV software not only captures, manages, and analyzes data but ensures safe operations. This market report covers a range of submarkets, including a submarket that breaks the global market size down by Commercial and Military UAV Software."
The 175+ page report contains 239 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the UAV Software market. Visiongain provides sales forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for four sets of submarkets, namely by application (control and data capture, image processing, analytics), by offering (desktop, app- based), by platform (military, commercial), and by architecture (open source, closed source). These submarkets are forecast on a regional level, with each national market also forecast by application.
The 175+ page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 9 leading national markets, a rest of Europe market, a rest of Asia-Pacific market, and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10companies leading the field in UAV Software.
The UAV Software Market Forecast 2017-2027: by Software Application (Control and Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics), by Software Offering (Desktop Software, App-Based Software), by Platform (Military, Commercial), and by Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), by Region and National Market, and with Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the UAV Software market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the UAV Software industry.
