News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
hfx launches cloud-based Access Control solution supporting local data with cloud resilience
New Solution-as-a-Service hfx Access Control available standalone or fully integrated with Flexitime Management, HR and Workforce Management
hfx Access Control provides the best of both worlds, with details of who is able to pass through which door stored locally on the smart devices, so that should the network fail, the doors will still operate. A copy is backed up in the cloud, together with location details for each member of staff, so that when the site needs to muster staff either in an emergency or for a drill, there is an accurate roll call.
Nick Whiteley, MD of hfx commented; "This latest product from hfx further strengthens our family of workforce management solutions, enabling organisations of all sizes to manage staff time. It offers a highly resilient solution using the versatility and power of the cloud together with the practicality of data held locally on smart devices. This combination means that should one aspect of the access control system fail, the organisation is still able to operate safely and securely."
hfx Access Control can be fully integrated with hfx Flexitime Management, which is available via the G-Cloud 8 and 9 digital marketplaces, or it can be installed as a standalone solution. hfx Access Control can also integrate with Vanquish T&A and Everyone Cloud as well as all major third party HR and personnel, payroll and time & attendance solutions.
Everyone Cloud is an integration portal where anyone, anywhere can use any device to clock in, which includes card, biometrics, phone, tablet, proximity cards/devices, apps etc. and it can be used for timesheet purposes and cloud/T&
-ends-
NOTES TO EDITOR
About hfx
Founded over 40 years ago, hfx has a proven history of developing innovative staff time management solutions. The company introduced the concept of flexible working hours in the 1970s with its Flextime® system, and has continued as a leader in the delivery of flexible working solutions.
The latest generation of hfx solutions are cloud-based, making them quick to install, easy to provision, cost effective to run, intuitive to use which supports enthusiastic user adoption, all of which provides a fast return on investment.
hfx workforce management solutions include flexitime management, access control, time and attendance and Everyone Cloud which is integrated portal enabling anyone, anywhere to clock in and out using any device. hfx solutions are fully compatible with all mainstream HR, Payroll and Human Capital Management systems.
Based in the home counties just north of London, hfx services clients across the public and private sectors throughout the UK. High profile customers include Home Office, Merck, Bentley Motors, Adidas, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), Eaton Limited, MoD, National Farmers' Union, Hertsmere Borough Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Exeter City Council, Isle of Man Government, MoJ, Met Police, Flintshire County Council, Office for National Statistics, UK Intellectual Property Office, NHS Business Services Authority, Science and Technology Facilities Council and many more.
For more information please visit: www.hfx.co.uk
Editors Contacts
Andreina West/Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
andreina@pra-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse