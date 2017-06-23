 
News By Tag
* Access Control
* Time And Attendance
* Hr Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


hfx launches cloud-based Access Control solution supporting local data with cloud resilience

New Solution-as-a-Service hfx Access Control available standalone or fully integrated with Flexitime Management, HR and Workforce Management
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Access Control
* Time And Attendance
* Hr Technology

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Hertfordshire - England

June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- hfx, a long established provider of workforce time management solutions, is one of the first UK based companies to develop a cloud-based Access Control solution. hfx Access Control provides hardware, software and services wrapped up in one simple monthly payment in a Service-as-a-Solution package. The new solution provides a 'light touch' approach that requires very little infrastructure and significantly reduces the amount of cabling required. The door controlling devices offer the option of either biometric (fingerprint) or proximity readers.

hfx Access Control provides the best of both worlds, with details of who is able to pass through which door stored locally on the smart devices, so that should the network fail, the doors will still operate. A copy is backed up in the cloud, together with location details for each member of staff, so that when the site needs to muster staff either in an emergency or for a drill, there is an accurate roll call.

Nick Whiteley, MD of hfx commented; "This latest product from hfx further strengthens our family of workforce management solutions, enabling organisations of all sizes to manage staff time. It offers a highly resilient solution using the versatility and power of the cloud together with the practicality of data held locally on smart devices. This combination means that should one aspect of the access control system fail, the organisation is still able to operate safely and securely."

hfx Access Control can be fully integrated with hfx Flexitime Management, which is available via the G-Cloud  8 and 9 digital marketplaces, or it can be installed as a standalone solution.  hfx Access Control can also integrate with Vanquish T&A and Everyone Cloud as well as all major third party HR and personnel, payroll and time & attendance solutions.

Everyone Cloud is an integration portal where anyone, anywhere can use any device to clock in, which includes card, biometrics, phone, tablet, proximity cards/devices, apps etc. and it can be used for timesheet purposes and cloud/T&A.

-ends-

NOTES TO EDITOR

About hfx

Founded over 40 years ago, hfx has a proven history of developing innovative staff time management solutions. The company introduced the concept of flexible working hours in the 1970s with its Flextime® system, and has continued as a leader in the delivery of flexible working solutions.

The latest generation of hfx solutions are cloud-based, making them quick to install, easy to provision, cost effective to run, intuitive to use which supports enthusiastic user adoption, all of which provides a fast return on investment.

hfx workforce management solutions include flexitime management, access control, time and attendance and Everyone Cloud which is integrated portal enabling anyone, anywhere to clock in and out using any device. hfx solutions are fully compatible with all mainstream HR, Payroll and Human Capital Management systems.

Based in the home counties just north of London, hfx services clients across the public and private sectors throughout the UK.  High profile customers include Home Office, Merck, Bentley Motors, Adidas, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), Eaton Limited, MoD, National Farmers' Union, Hertsmere Borough Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Exeter City Council, Isle of Man Government, MoJ, Met Police, Flintshire County Council, Office for National Statistics, UK Intellectual Property Office, NHS Business Services Authority, Science and Technology Facilities Council and many more.

For more information please visit: www.hfx.co.uk

Editors Contacts

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
End
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
Tags:Access Control, Time And Attendance, Hr Technology
Industry:Human resources
Location:Hertfordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PRA Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share