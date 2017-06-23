 
Industry News





Creating Stellar Logos To Help Your Business Stand Out

Logo Art Studio is a top designing company with comprehensive services including logo design and repair, website design, infographics, illustrations, and print media design.
 
KOLKATA, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Logo Art Studio is a leading graphics design company catering to a wide range of clients across India, Australia, USA, and Canada. The comprehensive services of the company include all aspects of design including logo design and repair, stationery design, illustrations, website design, and infographics.

The company creates stellar logos customized for the specific requirements of several industry verticals. As a logo design company, Logo Art Studio is a frontrunner, providing great value for money.

Speaking at a press meet, a senior spokesperson for the company said, 'We have been very lucky to enjoy the patronage of our esteemed clients. To invite more clients into the Logo Art Studio family, we want to announce a fifty percent introductory discount on all new orders'.

The company takes pride in providing 100 percent original designs for their clients without relying on preset design templates. Each logo is designed as a combination of creativity and marketing strategy so that the clients get a design that not only looks good but helps them achieve their promotional goals.

Logo Art Studio https://www.logoartstudio.com is driven by its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company provides multiple design edits to ensure that the client is completely happy with the finished product. The company stands out among a pool of competitors based on the high quality of designs as well as a client-centric approach where they first determine the specific brand vision of a business before putting it down on pen and paper.

Logo Art Studio Pvt Ltd
+91 33 3044 2044
***@gmail.com
Logo Art Studio
Email:***@gmail.com
