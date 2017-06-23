News By Tag
Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Surpass US$ 23.93 Billion by 2025
Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market during the forecast period, due to increase in grain demand for food production with low availability of land and water resources has resulted in the increase in meat industry which is expected to affect the animal feed additive in the global market. The animal feed additive market is expected to be highly driven by the antibiotics market which is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.41% in terms of revenue during 2017-2025 and is expected to retain the trend during the forecast period. Whereas, amino acid is the largest product segment, accounting for over USD 49.83 billion share of the global animal feed additive market in 2016 and is expected to remain dominated during the forecast period.
Key takeaways of the market:
• Asia Pacific is projected to be the lucrative region in global animal feed additive market. It accounted for share of around 24.71% of the overall animal feed additive market revenue in 2016. The market in this region is expected to be primarily driven by increase in urban population, growing trend of multiple income source in families coupled with busy lifestyles, and health awareness is gaining traction for high quality protein which is extracted from meat, increase in consumption of aquatic and meat products.
• The market in Europe is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increase in grain demand for food production with low availability of land and water resources has resulted in the increase in meat industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players in this region.
• Antibiotics is dominating the market for product segments in the global animal feed additive market during the projected period.
• BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, Novozymes, Danisco, Evonik Industries AG, Addcon Group, Cargill Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Adisseo Inc. France, Kemin Industries, Inc., Nutreco N.V. are few of the key players in global animal feed additive market.
• There are various organic, and inorganic growth strategies which are being followed by the leading market players in the market. Technological advancement is leading to the key innovation in the new product launches. Companies are also investing in expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures in the market.
