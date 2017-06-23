News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coiler launches third free signal quality app, SSA Indoor, on Google Play
SSA Indoor, a free mobile application dedicated to mapping in-building RF signal quality is now available on Google Play.
SSA Indoor, third free app of the SSA suite, allows RF professionals to perform high-precision mapping of indoor signal quality on their Android smartphone, helping them plan in-building network optimizations, or troubleshoot coverage issues in existing installations. Users can upload indoor maps or photograph building floor plans and define routes along which to perform call tests. The resulting logged signal info will help determine which areas of a building require coverage enhancement, and how service antennas should be distributed.
"SSA Indoor is the first free app of its kind," explains Eddy Chang, Senior Software Engineer at Coiler. "There are a number of free or low-cost signal measurement apps readily available, but none of them allow users to load indoor floor plans and define routes along which to perform call tests – with SSA Indoor you can do all of that, and we hope it will help RF technicians plan and complete their installations without having to break the bank to purchase expensive tools."
Aside from the newly released SSA Indoor, Coiler's SSA line of free signal quality measurement and analysis tools includes SSA Outdoor, a mobile app for drive test mapping, SSA Capture, which allows users to take photos displaying signal parameters of the location in overlay, and SSA Analyzer, a PC post-processing software for SSA log files.
SSA Indoor and the other SSA mobile applications are available for download free of charge on Google Play: http://bit.ly/
Contact
Cecilia Mathivet
***@coiler.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse