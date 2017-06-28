News By Tag
Fur Feather and Fin Attend The Game Fair
Fur Feather and Fin will be attending The Game Fair in Herefordshire with a variety of shooting clothes and accessories.
The event was once one that was focused on gun dogs, and today is a large get together for gamekeepers and others involved within the shooting industry across the UK. The fair offers a fantastic opportunity to share news, ideas, tips and stories amongst the community, as well as a chance for visitors to shop for the latest gear from retailers including Fur Feather and Fin.
Fur Feather and Fin is a high-quality retailer of shooting clothing, accessories and country pursuit wear, with a wide range of leather gun slips, cartridge bags, shooting jackets and other items which will be available to buy during The Game Fair. Take a look at their online website to browse their range of country clothing today (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/
The event will be held at Hatfield House, a beautiful 10,000-acre estate home located just 20 minutes outside of London. The grounds are made up of flowing rivers, lakes, an extensive shooting ground and open parkland. The combination of these features makes it the ultimate location for The Game Fair.
There will also be a plethora of food available for breakfast, lunch and dinner which can be booked before hand or enjoyed on the day, including dishes from Gregg Wallace.
He commented: "I loved The Game Fair last year and am chuffed to be invited to the stunning Hatfield House. Game will of course feature on the menu, it works very well with sweet and sharp flavours, and everybody knows about my sweet tooth. Look out for me, wandering around with a glass of wine in my hand. I am likely to sit at your table at the merest suggestion of company."
The event will be open from Friday 28th from 6am to 7.30pm and Saturday-Sunday 30th between 6am and 6pm. There are also camping facilities available to those who wish to stay overnight and make the most of the weekend.
Tickets can be purchased from The Game Fair website directly.
