News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CARNIVAL KINGDOM 2017 | SOS Fest| Carnival Saturday's Biggest Concert Event
As always, a roster of international superstars on one euphoric stage, backed by the top sounds from across Canada and the international globe.
With over 10,000 attendees from all parts of the globe, SOS Fest INC will produce the best of the best in all realms of event and concert experience to stand with the nations best concert producers.
Prepare for what is legendary known as the best carnival event in modern day history. Welcome to Carnival Kingdom 2017 – A SOSfest Production.
Featuring the Top Soca Talents of 2017:
The Best of the Best Artists…
Colliding On One Star Studded Stage!
Music Provided by:
The Top Toronto and International Deejay's
Event Details:
Doors Open At 10pm | Performances start at 11pm Sharp | Dress to sweat | 19+ event with ID required | Rain or Shine, this event will go on!
Entry Set up:
Total of 5 entry gateways – 4 dedicated for general admission & 1 for VIP – Front of Stage!
( 3000 people in each General Admission gateway & 1000 people in VIP Entry)
Bar Set up:
50+ bar stations & 20+ drink ticket outlets for easy and efficient service
(No cap on amount of drink tickets that can be purchased)
Food Vendors:
There will be various food options on site for everyone to enjoy!
Parking:
Free parking for all as our thank you from SOS fest!
Arrive Early | This Event Will Be Sold Out | 10,000+ people will be in attendance
Buy tickets at https://www.ticketgateway.com/
Media Contact
Ticketgateway
harry@ticketgateway.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse