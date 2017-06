CARNIVAL KINGDOM 2017 | SOS Fest| Carnival Saturday's Biggest Concert Event

Carnival Kingdom

-- The largest and most anticipated concert and outdoor event fete is back. Carnival Kingdom 2017 will once again, break the mold of the ordinary with the most advance production, sound and VIP party experience known to Toronto Carnival weekend.As always, a roster of international superstars on one euphoric stage, backed by the top sounds from across Canada and the international globe.With over 10,000 attendees from all parts of the globe, SOS Fest INC will produce the best of the best in all realms of event and concert experience to stand with the nations best concert producers.Prepare for what is legendary known as the best carnival event in modern day history. Welcome to Carnival Kingdom 2017 – A SOSfest Production.The Best of the Best Artists…Colliding On One Star Studded Stage!The Top Toronto and International Deejay'sDoors Open At 10pm | Performances start at 11pm Sharp | Dress to sweat | 19+ event with ID required | Rain or Shine, this event will go on!Total of 5 entry gateways – 4 dedicated for general admission & 1 for VIP – Front of Stage!( 3000 people in each General Admission gateway & 1000 people in VIP Entry)50+ bar stations & 20+ drink ticket outlets for easy and efficient service(No cap on amount of drink tickets that can be purchased)There will be various food options on site for everyone to enjoy!Free parking for all as our thank you from SOS fest!Arrive Early | This Event Will Be Sold Out | 10,000+ people will be in attendanceBuy tickets at https://www.ticketgateway.com/ event/view/carnival- kingdom...