Genentech to Open the Next Annual Lyophilization Industry Summit

Opening Remarks by Lokesh Kumar, Associate Scientist from Genentech at Lyophilization USA 2017
 
Testimonial + download arrow (2)
ISELIN, N.J. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group are delighted to have keynote speaker, Lokesh Kumar to open day one of Lyophilization USA, who will address the presentation: 'Hydrogen Deuterium Exchange Mass Spectrometry for formulation/process optimization in lyophilized solids.'

Gathering a global audience of scientific experts and drug manufacturers, the event will address a variety of crucial topics around the world including PAT, QbD, protein formulation and innovative packaging.

Lokesh Kumar's presentation will discuss:

- The impact of formulation parameters

- Processing parameters, including ice nucleation

- Examining the correlation of HDX-MS data with stress stability

Detailed agenda available at: www.lyophilization-usa.com/pr2log

Lokesh Kumar, is an Associate Scientist in the department of Pharmaceutical Processing and Technology Development at Genentech. He is responsible for developing and optimizing lyophilization cycle(s) for Genentech's pipeline drug candidates. His current research work primarily focuses on evaluating the effect of lyophilization processing on solid-state degradation of protein formulations.

For those looking to attend there is currently a $300 early bird saving which will expire on June 30th.

Further information is available at: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlog

SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…

Lyophilization USA

Date: November 16th – 17th 2017

Location: Iselin, New Jersey

Website: www.lyophilization-usa.com/prlog

Sponsored by: SCHOTT, TEMPRIS and W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

