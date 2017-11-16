Country(s)
Genentech to Open the Next Annual Lyophilization Industry Summit
Opening Remarks by Lokesh Kumar, Associate Scientist from Genentech at Lyophilization USA 2017
Gathering a global audience of scientific experts and drug manufacturers, the event will address a variety of crucial topics around the world including PAT, QbD, protein formulation and innovative packaging.
Lokesh Kumar's presentation will discuss:
- The impact of formulation parameters
- Processing parameters, including ice nucleation
- Examining the correlation of HDX-MS data with stress stability
Detailed agenda available at: www.lyophilization-
Lokesh Kumar, is an Associate Scientist in the department of Pharmaceutical Processing and Technology Development at Genentech. He is responsible for developing and optimizing lyophilization cycle(s) for Genentech's pipeline drug candidates. His current research work primarily focuses on evaluating the effect of lyophilization processing on solid-state degradation of protein formulations.
For those looking to attend there is currently a $300 early bird saving which will expire on June 30th.
Further information is available at: www.lyophilization-
SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…
Lyophilization USA
Date: November 16th – 17th 2017
Location: Iselin, New Jersey
Website: www.lyophilization-
Sponsored by: SCHOTT, TEMPRIS and W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC
