Genentech to Open the Next Annual Lyophilization Industry Summit

-- SMi Group are delighted to have keynote speaker, Lokesh Kumar to open day one of Lyophilization USA, who will address the presentation:Gathering a global audience of scientific experts and drug manufacturers, the event will address a variety of crucial topics around the world including PAT, QbD, protein formulation and innovative packaging.Lokesh Kumar's presentation will discuss:- The impact of formulation parameters- Processing parameters, including ice nucleation- Examining the correlation of HDX-MS data with stress stabilityDetailed agenda available at: www.lyophilization- usa.com/pr2log Lokesh Kumar, is an Associate Scientist in the department of Pharmaceutical Processing and Technology Development at Genentech. He is responsible for developing and optimizing lyophilization cycle(s) for Genentech's pipeline drug candidates. His current research work primarily focuses on evaluating the effect of lyophilization processing on solid-state degradation of protein formulations.For those looking to attend there is currently a $300 early bird saving which will expire on June 30Further information is available at: www.lyophilization- usa.com/prlog November 16th – 172017Iselin, New JerseySCHOTT, TEMPRIS and W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC---end---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi- online.co.uk About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk