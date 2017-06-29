News By Tag
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre Offers Cost-Effective Root Canal Treatment in Delhi
Having profound experience, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre specializes in offering root canal treatment in India.
While providing a brief insight into Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre, one of its dentists in a recent interview stated, "We are New Delhi-based dental practice that specializes in taking good care of people's smiles. Being an advanced center for modern Cosmetic Dentistry, our sole aim is to make every smile healthy and beautiful. Very few dental clinics across Delhi can boast of having a team that comprises of highly trained dental specialists like ours. Our specialists have devoted years to gain expertise in several advanced, cosmetic, implant and restorative dentistry procedures."
To make patients comfortable and provide them with the best possible dental outcomes, the team of dental specialists at Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre combine the latest techniques in dentistry with a unique personal touch. For keeping abreast with the latest methods in the field, its dentists attend dental education programs regularly and keep a close tab on the internet and related journals. Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre offers both simple and complex dental treatments that include teeth whitening, cosmetic surgeries, cosmetic contouring, veneers and laminates, digital shade determination, inlays and outlays, crooked tooth correction, tooth jewelry and zoom whitening.
While talking about the kids' dentistry on offer, the dentist further added, "Kids Dentistry, aka pediatric dentistry, is all about preventive and therapeutic oral health care for infants and children. Care and maintenance of milk teeth are as important as it is caring for permanent teeth. The reason behind is the role that milk teeth play to guide the dental growth and avoid future dental problems."
With years of experience, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre provides quality kids root canal treatment in India. Morphology of milk teeth makes this treatment difficult but it is a better alternative to tooth extraction. Therefore, those seeking kids RCT treatment in West Delhi can consider visiting Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre.
About Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre:
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre is one of the oldest and a leading dental practice that offers various effective yet affordable dental treatments in Delhi, India.
Contact Information:
Dr. Garg's Dental Centre
Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,
New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.
[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]
Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541
Email: drnimitgarg@
Website: http://www.dental-
Nimit Garg
***@dental-clinic-
