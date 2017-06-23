News By Tag
Common Reporting Standard to be effective 01 July in China
With the AEOI framework in place, China would also qualify to receive CRS information from other participating jurisdictions, such as Hong Kong and major offshore financial centres.
Hong Kong requires Financial Institutions to comply with CRS starting from 01st July for 74 countries, including China.
