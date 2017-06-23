Notion Press Publishes 'Buddhist Banker': What Does Happiness Really Mean?

End

-- A financial professional, tutor and active blogger, Kandarp Gandhi has released his book,, which is published by Notion Press.This is the story of a smart and successful investment banker, Siddharth Parekh, who is also known as Dalal's Bank. He is admired all over the world for his investment banking strategies, as he has always achieved a high success ratio. People across the globe keep an eye on his stock portfolio, as he has the ability to move the market, hence deciding the fate of a company. Unfortunately, Siddharth's professional success never translated to his personal life. He is not a benevolent person, and has some self- destructive characteristics. He is rumoured to be rude, arrogant and egoistic.The protagonist has a small family, which consists of his wife and his father. His wife is a renowned Bollywood actress and his father taught him everything about Dalal Street, but failed to teach him about life. Siddharth could never maintain balance between his personal and professional life, the scales always tipped towards his professional life, hence making his family unhappy and dissatisfied. He has enormous wealth and a luxurious life style, but fails to keep his family content?Siddharth visits Nathdwara and a chance encounter with a priest makes him realise how much he is missing in life and opens a new path of life. It awakens him and takes him on a journey to find eternal peace. He begins to view life in a different perspective and understands the laws of living. He finds a purpose in his life and it motivates him to live his life in a more fulfilling and meaningful way.This book aims to make people aware that money cannot buy happiness, and that we need to change our perception of it. Wanting to earn more makes us stressed and hampers the quality of our work, as we no longer appreciate what we have. We ignore the blessings in our life and run behind an unobtainable goal, forgetting to be content and satisfied with what we have.Kandarp Gandhi has many years of teaching experience and has been associated with IBS Hyderabad for his blogs. He enjoys reading books, analysing stocks and teaching during his free time.